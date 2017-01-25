Sugar hit as TPP trumped

LOCAL shoppers could have a bigger impact on the Clarence sugar industry than the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw America's involvement in the free trade deal, but according to Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors that should have little impact on the local sugar industry.

While the deal would have increased Australia's supply of sugar to the heavily protected American market, Mr Connors said Sunshine Sugar was mostly a domestic market supplier.

"America's withdrawal from the TPP was probably always going to happen," Mr Connors said.

"While we do get the advantage of supplying some of our sugar to the US, it's not that significant, so won't have much impact on our business.

"Instead we've been working hard at developing other markets and products for our sugar.

Mr Connors said for the past three months, Sunshine Sugar had been working on ways to develop new markets and products.

The first of new products was launched two weeks ago, with Sunshine Sugar- branded packages making their way to Northern Rivers' supermarkets, including SPAR Maclean.

"We pride ourselves on being a locally grown, locally owned business, so it is great to see our product being supported by other northern rivers businesses," Mr Connors said.

"At the end of the day, this is all part of our strategic plan to get the local distributors out there with out sugar on their shelves.

"Previously we had a lot of our product on sale through generic brands, and when it came down to it, the local community didn't know what our products were, so the focus is on getting Sunshine Sugar-branded product on the shelves."

SPAR Maclean owner Bob Little said he was proud his store could support the local sugar industry.

"It's always a pleasure to have local product in our store, especially as I know many of my customers are involved in growing the cane and employed by the Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery," he said.

NEW PRODUCT: SPAR Maclean store manager Tina Ross and owner Bob Little with packages of Sunshine Sugar. Contributed

Sunshine Sugar-branded products have previously been sold at SPAR, but distribution complications forced its removal from shelves.

Store manager Tina Ross said customers often requested Sunshine Sugar products.

"I am pleased to be able to offer both white and raw sugar packs," she said.

As the only Australian owned sugar manufacturer left in the market, Mr Connors said Sunshine Sugar was committed to diversifying their product range to increase their exposure in the local sugar market.

"When people see sugar cane, everyone just thinks of sugar, but there's a lot of other things that can be produced," he said.

"There's a whole lot of fibres, there's juices in it and syrups are produced.

"They are currently looked at as by-products, so we are keen to use these products in different ways.

"We've got a pretty fair range of diversification programs we are looking at.