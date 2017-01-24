Sunshine Sugar on local shelves

NEW PRODUCT: SPAR Maclean store manager Tina Ross and owner Bob Little with packages of Sunshine Sugar.

TWO local icons, SPAR Maclean and Sunshine Sugar have come together, with sugar grown right here in the Clarence Valley making its way onto the shelves of the SPAR Maclean Supermarket.

SPAR Maclean owner Bob Little said he was proud his store could support the local sugar industry.

"It's always a pleasure to have local product in our store, especially as I know many of my customers are involved in growing the cane and employed by the Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery,” he said.

Store manager Tina Ross said customers often requested Sunshine Sugar products.

"I am pleased to be able to offer both white and raw sugar packs,” she said.

The Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery is just 6 kilometres down river from SPAR Maclean, with much of the land in between the two under full-time cane production.

Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said the new products were part of an initiative to increase the mill's local exposure.

"We pride ourselves on being a locally grown, locally owned business, so it is great to see our product being supported by other northern rivers businesses,” he said.

