Super effort to showcase Sydney's comedy talent

SUPER FUNNY: David Williams will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25.

THE funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing all-star comedy showcase to the Clarence Valley.

With an epic comedy line-up expertly curated from this year's festival, audiences will be treated to a huge night that is sure to leave them sore from belly laughs.

MC for the evening is the insatiable David Williams. With more than a decade of rocking stages globally, Williams' unique brand of humour has made him one of Australia's most sought after comedians.

Highlights from the showcase will include Australian treasure, stand-up comedian and broadcaster Greg Sullivan, energetic 'tour-de-force' Nikki Britton who draws the audience in with her lively stage presence and hilarious observational humour plus ABC's Fresh Blood alumnus and disenfranchised funny man Greg Larsen.

With special guest Gearard McGeown also on the line-up you will not want to miss this two hours of hard-hitting humour.

Get in quick and grab your tickets to the funniest night you will see all year.

Who's who of comedians

MC for the showcase David Williams has firmly established himself as one of Australia's most sought after live comedians.

A comedy veteran with more than 10 years experience, Williams has performed to rave reviews at comedy festivals worldwide and performed along side some of the world's best comedians.

He has played the Melbourne International Comedy Festival every year since 1999 with a new show each year. This stands as a testament to his writing ability.

Master of any stage worldwide, Williams is sure to make you laugh.

"David Williams who has a Jim Carrey look and manner brings the house down." - USA Today

Greg Larsen is among the comedians set to perform at the Saraton Theatre.

Greg Larsen is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor who has worked extensively across multiple platforms including live stage shows, YouTube, radio and television.

Larsen started performing stand-up comedy in 2009 and performs and tours regularly around the country as both a solo act and as a writer/director/performer with many other live comedy festival shows such as the critical and commercial successes: Skills in Time Got dem Big City Dreams, Chessmates and the award-winning Fancy Boy Variety Show.

At the same time as starting stand-up comedy, Larsen co-founded his first sketch group Skills in Time in which he has worked in many roles as a writer, performer, director and editor on more than 100 videos, amassing millions of views.

Together with Skills in Time he co-created the comedy show Looking Back which is currently featuring on SBS comedy.

Larsen was also a co-founder of the sketch group Fancy Boy, and in addition to his work on the smash hit live show has also worked extensively in creating the pilot Fancy Boy as part of ABC television's Fresh Blood program. Larsen has worked in television as a writer/performer of a weekly segment on Dirty Laundry Live and in a recurring hidden-camera segment on How Not to Behave, both on the ABC.

He also has numerous appearances on radio including being featured weekly on Tom Ballard's former segment Chatback on Triple J.

Nikki Britton

Nikki Britton has recently returned from Los Angeles where she performed at world-renowned venues such as The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store. She is a warm, energetic performer who has been hand picked to tour the country with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tours for the last four years.

Britton is also an actress and recently returned from a two-year national tour of the juggernaut one-woman comedy play, 51 Shades of Maggie Muff (Theatre Tours Australia) and is about to go into development with a new project for the ABC.

With her quirky characterisation, physical hilarity and lightning wit, her style has been described as "a force-of-nature performance that sweeps up all in her path" and makes her one of the country's best comedy and corporate MCs.

She also currently works as Captain Starlight for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

"A breathlessly energetic force-of-nature performance that sweeps up all in her path." - Chortle

Greg Sullivan

Greg Sullivan is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and broadcaster. Since beginning his comedic career in 1995 he has performed at the famous Improv in Los Angeles, appeared on numerous TV shows and filled a vast range of roles for Triple M Brisbane, spanning an incredible 14 years.

Sullivan has written material for Rich Hall (The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live) and columns for Bean Scene Magazine and jokes for the NRL Footy Show.

As you can see, he'll pretty much do anything for money.

He has at major festivals such as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala and has appeared, in a variety of roles, on television shows such as Good News Week, Home Delivered Humour, The Today Show and A Current Affair.

Through his affable charisma, dedication and entertainment value, Sullivan has developed an eminent and likeable public profile throughout Australia.

"Very funny." - Jimeoin

Gearard McGeown

Gearard McGeown is one of the emerging stars of the Sydney comedy scene. Twice Raw Comedy state finalist (2013 and 2015) McGeown was hand picked to headline the Sydney Comedy Festival Breakout Showcase in 2015 which features hot emerging comedy acts.

Having been featured on radio stations such as FBI 2day FM and Triple J as well as appearing on ABC's The Checkout, McGeown is a regular at the world famous Comedy Store in Sydney and has performed in Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane. Most recently McGeown took part in the Secret Garden Festival, and appeared in the Born and Bread comedy showcase at the Brisbane Comedy Festival.

Don't miss the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase when it arrives at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25. Tickets $35 and available from the Saraton or from their website.