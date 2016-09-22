Super line-up of entertainment this weekend

Thursday
- Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Hard Drive, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
- Occa Rock, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hayley Grace, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- DJ Browny, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- DJ Helmy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Thorazoo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Totum, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Wordplay, Yamba Golf Club.
- Ford Brother, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- The Radiators + Simon & Angus, Grafton District Services Club.
- Whole Lotta AC/DC Tribute Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Free Jukebox, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Hayley Grace, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- 2-Way Street, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Jackadgery Opera House live bands/open mic, Mann River Caravan and Canoe Park.
- Sexwax DJs, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Powerhouse, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Day Surgeons, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Sydney Festival Comedy Showcase, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Mal's Blues Bar from 4.30pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Hayley Grace, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Jackadgery Opera House live bands/open mic, Mann River Caravan and Canoe Park.
- Richie Williams, 2pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Until October 2: Buskers and Comedy Festival, Coffs Harbour.
Coming soon
- September 29: Harry Manx, Yamba Golf Club.
- September 30: Caravana Sun + Nocturnal Tapes + Nick and Sam, Yamba Golf Club.
- October 2: Rocktober in the Clover featuring Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror, The Ninth Chapter, midday at Tanamon Gallery, Heinz Firth Rd, Pillar Valley.
- October 5: Katy Perry + Taylor Swift Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- October 6: Justice Crew, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- October 7: The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- October 13-16: The Grass Roots Variety Show, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- October 15: Surfing the Coldstream Festival, Yamba.
- October 15: Kung Fu Panda on the Green, Maclean Bowling Club.
- October 24-30: Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey, Calliope via Ulmarra.