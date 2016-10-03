Superman flashes to fourth Bridge to Bridge win

FOUR-TIME WINNERS: Superman crew, driver Darren McGuire, observer Brett Armstrong, and skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano, head back to the bank after winning the 43rd annual Grafton Bridge To Bridge Ski Classic on the Clarence River at Grafton.

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: For four years in a row, Superman driver Darren McGuire has been at the mercy of his boat crew and bottles of champagne during the winning presentations, but each time he still leaves with a grin from ear to ear.

The Dubbo-based team has set a new Grafton Bridge to Bridge record to become the most dominant team in the Classic's 43-year history as the only boat to win outright four years on the trot.

Only one other boat has clinched the title as many times with Showdown taking line honours on four separate occasions in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

In a rare twist of fate, Daniel Cotton, who has skied the past four winning runs on Superman also skied on all four of Showdown's wins, to make him one of the most decorated skiers in Grafton Bridge to Bridge history.

While Superman driver McGuire admitted yesterday's victory in 36 minutes 23 seconds was not as glamorous as last year's record-breaking run, it was still just as sweet a feeling to take another Grafton Bridge to Bridge crown back home to the Central West.

"Today I said bugger going for the record, we already own that, we were just going for the four in a row,” McGuire said after the race.

"We took it a little bit easy this race; the boat almost turned off heading down the first straight so we backed off and cruised the rest of the way.

"She is full of oil but she got herself home, but only bloody just.

"The surface wasn't great today. It was okay going up but when we got up in and around Maclean it got real rattly, and then coming home, I don't know what it was but the cross-rollers were just really bad.”

The race winners were pushed to the brink by Superclass contenders Merc Force, which finished 12-seconds behind Superman and Sydney-based 'Team Stinga F1', which finished third for line honours.

The Superman crew was thrown into a minor panic on the first leg of the Birdge to Bridge classic with the motor winding all the way back and not putting out as much horsepower as it should.

Boat observer Brett Armstrong said the crew was still unsure of the cause of the motor malfunction but said it would be something the mechanic could look at on Monday.

"I wouldn't say it was our finest race up the river, but it was strong and solid,” Armstrong said. "We had a bit of a boat issue early so we didn't have our usual top end speed that we have.

"We don't know what the issue is; we took off and got going and all of a sudden we didn't have too much pace.

"As it played out, it was probably fast enough for the day, but Merc Force absolutely took it to us the whole way, which was great to see.”

The local crew from Seelands on board Burnin' was unlucky in the Unlimited Inboard ranks, finishing a tight second to team TR, while South Grafton skier Brandon Disson had his most successful Bridge to Bridge, finishing first in the Unlimited Outboard behind Running Riot.

