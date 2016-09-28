24°
Superman back to defend title

Jarrard Potter
| 28th Sep 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 5:27 AM
Superman crosses the finish line after a new record setting run to claim their third Grafton Bridge to Bridge title in a row. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner
Superman crosses the finish line after a new record setting run to claim their third Grafton Bridge to Bridge title in a row. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner

POWERBOATS: It's hard to improve on perfection, but that's the task facing powerboat drivers and skiers if they want to break the Super Class record when they hit the Clarence River for this year's Bridge to Bridge race.

Current record holder Darren McGuire and the team with Superman have claimed the last three Bridge to Bridge titles, but the time they clocked last year was a incredible even to them.

"We actually had the record previously, which was a very quick time, and we took a minute off of that which we were very surprised with," McGuire said.

McGuire, observer Brad Armstrong and skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano blasted down the Clarence River to the Harwood Bridge and back last year in 35 minutes and 26 seconds, almost a whole minute ahead of second place Wild Thing.

"If we broke that record I'd be very impressed, because it'd be very hard to do," McGuire said.

"It was as close as it gets to a perfect run last year, we just smashed it. Everything went our way, the weather was perfect, the water was perfect, so it will be hard to beat."

McGuire said the same crew will return to the water this year, and are excited to extend their winning run. I'd like to think we've got a good chance to do it," McGuire said. "We will need a lot of luck, so hopefully that goes our way. Everyone is keen to go, and there will be a lot of competition, so we will have to be on our game if we're going to win it.

"Having the same crew as the past few years definitely makes a difference. We've been racing together a while now, so we've got our act down pat now."

McGuire said the Bridge to Bridge is a race he and the crew always look forward to.

"It's our favourite race of the year," he said.

"The location is great, and it's always the first hot week of the year. It's really a beautiful river, it's not a bad view going down the river."

Now in its 43rd year, the Bridge to Bridge is a 108km water ski race, where powerboats tow two skiers from Grafton's Crown Hotel to the Harwood Bridge and back, clocking up speeds of more than 120kmh.

The event is one of the toughest on the water skiing calendar, and attracts competitors from across Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

The race starts at 9.30am Sunday, October 2, with live entertainment at the Crown Hotel during the afternoon.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bridge to bridge, bridge to bridge ski classic, crown hotel, grafton bridge, harwood bridge, superman, whatson

