Supporting the station who supports others

KAYLA Pearson knows a thing or two about support networks. As producer of the Thursday morning show KJ's Country, with blind presenter Kellie Jones, Kayla helps keep one of TLC 100.3FM's most respected broadcasters on the air.

"As Kellie's carer, I drive her to appointments, assist with her pottery making and we even play table tennis together!” she said. "We like the same music too, so when Kellie is unavailable to present, I fill in for her. It's been really rewarding.”

Yamba's community radio station TLC100.3FM has an open door policy based on the guiding principles of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia, which promote diversity and encourage community participation. Thanks to the dedicated support of people like Kayla, TLC delivers a diverse range of radio programming to the Lower Clarence region.

And just as Kellie depends on the support of Kayla, TLC depends on its listeners for support. That's why for one week beginning this Saturday October 8, the station is calling out to its listeners to become a paid up supporter.

TLC100.3FM treasurer Richard Fox said that although the radio station is operated largely on volunteer power, "there are very real costs involved in keeping the station running”.

"This is the one time of year we actively encourage listeners to help keep the lights on and the transmitter powered so the whole community can benefit from the service.”

All you have to do is sign up via the radio station's website, tlcfm.com.au.

Individual supporter rates are $20, with a $10 rate for concessions and $50 for passionate/family subscriptions.