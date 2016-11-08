35°
Supreme Court twist to Lynette Daley case

Tim Howard
| 8th Nov 2016 3:30 PM
Lynette Daley's mother Thelma Davis and her step-father Gordon Davis outside Grafton Courthouse this morning after the latest hearing of charges relating to Ms Daley's death on a beach near Iluka in January 2011.
Lynette Daley's mother Thelma Davis and her step-father Gordon Davis outside Grafton Courthouse this morning after the latest hearing of charges relating to Ms Daley's death on a beach near Iluka in January 2011.

AN ex officio indictment of the two men charged with causing the death of Maclean woman Lynette Daley on an Iluka beach in 2011 has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The trial of Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris resumed in Grafton Local Court this morning, with the Department of Public Prosecutions advising the court of the indictment and arraignment of the two men on December 2.

The case has been adjourned until December 6 when the court will be updated as to the progress of the matter.

Neither of the accused men was required to be in court, but members of the victim's family including mother Thelma and step-father Gordon Davis were at the hearing.

Attwater has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault, and Maris has been charged with being an accessory to both offences.

Mr Davis said he didn't have any information about where the case was going, but would meet with DPP officers this afternoon.

Topics:  aggravated sexual assault dpp grafton local court lynette daley manslaughter supreme court

