Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

TONIGHT is the official Preview Night of the Criterion Theatre's 2016 Christmas show Aladdin, a traditional pantomime from English writer Ben Crocker.
Directed by Sue Kearney with musical direction by Dan Fahey, the show follows the fortunes of the young Aladdin, son of Widow Twankey, as he ventures through China and on to Australia.
Along the way he meets the wizard Abanazar, falls in love with the Emperor's daughter, almost gets beheaded, searches for the magic lamp, meets a genie or two and ends up in Australia trying to rescue the princess.
In her debut as a director, Sue Kearney marshals the cast, some very young, some not so young, to combine sparkling humour and familiar songs, with the usual audience participation segments.
There are some welcome new faces to Criterion audiences, among them Rebecca Hall who shines as the Widow Twankey, and Brandon Disson who has graduated from the lighting box to the stage to play Abanazar, the Wizard.
All shows are table seating, and patrons are encouraged to BYO drinks and nibbles.Tickets are $20 for night shows and $15 for matinees from www.criteriotheare.org.au or from Buckley's Music. Season dates are:
- Thursday, 24th November - 7pm
- Friday, 25th November - 7pm
- Saturday, 26th November - 7pm
- Sunday, 27th November, 2.30pm
- Thursday, 1st December, 7pm
- Friday, 2nd December, 7pm
- Saturday, 3rd December, 7pm
- Sunday, 4th December, 2pm
For more information check out the Criterion Theatre Facebook page.