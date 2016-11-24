Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

MAGIC: Aladdin runs until Decmeber 4 with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Doors open one hour before curtain.

TONIGHT is the official Preview Night of the Criterion Theatre's 2016 Christmas show Aladdin, a traditional pantomime from English writer Ben Crocker.

Directed by Sue Kearney with musical direction by Dan Fahey, the show follows the fortunes of the young Aladdin, son of Widow Twankey, as he ventures through China and on to Australia.

Along the way he meets the wizard Abanazar, falls in love with the Emperor's daughter, almost gets beheaded, searches for the magic lamp, meets a genie or two and ends up in Australia trying to rescue the princess.

In her debut as a director, Sue Kearney marshals the cast, some very young, some not so young, to combine sparkling humour and familiar songs, with the usual audience participation segments.

There are some welcome new faces to Criterion audiences, among them Rebecca Hall who shines as the Widow Twankey, and Brandon Disson who has graduated from the lighting box to the stage to play Abanazar, the Wizard.

All shows are table seating, and patrons are encouraged to BYO drinks and nibbles.

Thursday, 24th November - 7pm

Friday, 25th November - 7pm

Saturday, 26th November - 7pm

Sunday, 27th November, 2.30pm

Thursday, 1st December, 7pm

Friday, 2nd December, 7pm

Saturday, 3rd December, 7pm

Sunday, 4th December, 2pm

Tickets are $20 for night shows and $15 for matinees from www.criteriotheare.org.au or from Buckley's Music.

