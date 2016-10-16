Surfing the Coldstream a huge success

JUST CRUISING: Kombi lovers Barry and Leeanne Nalder enjoy the Surfing the Coldstream festival at Flinders Park Yamba on Saturday.

YAMBA was all about the sun, community, good food and groovy music on Sunday with Surfing the Coldstream taking over the town.

Festival co-ordinator Phil Nicholas said the day was absolutely fantastic.

"It was such a brilliant, happy crowd," he said.

"They were here in big numbers early on because of all the schoolkids.

"We've done a thing with the down river choirs with Ryan Enns, we've done that all three years that I've been involved and every year it's grown bigger with more schools and more schoolkids willing to go up."

On Saturday morning, the kids were 10 deep performing in front of the stage.

"Before that we had African drumming with all the different year groups, and there was about 200 of them," Mr Nicholas said.

"We've had, I would estimate, at least 400 school children from the lower Clarence.

"And that's great because all the parents are here early on.

"It's a big crowd."

Mr Nicholas said one of the best things about Surfing the Coldstream was that people could turn up whenever and still be entertained.

"Sort of around five o'clock, there is even more people walking up the hill dressed for the evening...you know they are coming for different parts of the program," he said.

Mr Nicholas said the whole day was just about the community relaxing together and enjoying themselves.

"That's why we make it free, barrier-free and alcohol-free - those sort of fit together to ensure that it's accessible," he said.

"You'll see old friends and you'll see acquaintances and it's probably that time of year where somebody whose name you've forgotten, you'll go up to and say, 'I can't remember your name but I see you all the time', and then you start talking about the festival.

"It's really good for the knitting-together of the community from all different sorts of strata."

Mr Nicholas said it was an amazing achievement to make the festival a waste-wise event.

"With the help of a lot of different stakeholders, we've managed to get the majority of the waste composted," he said.

"That's all the packaging, all the cups, everything.

"Only a very small amount has gone into recycling and practically nothing into the red bin, so it's a huge achievement."