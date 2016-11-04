Suspicious car fire in Grafton under investigation

EMERGENCY authorities are concerned about a perceived trend in torching cars, following another suspicious vehicle fire in Grafton this morning.

The incident happened in Villiers St just before 5.30am yesterday.

Grafton Fire and Rescue crews and police were called to the Ford Falcon, parked outside a block of units, by a passerby, while members of the public attempted to put the fire out.

Grafton FRNSW captain Garry Reardon said they were able to bring it under control fairly quickly after they arrived, but had to break into the passenger compartment and boot to fully extinguish the fire.

He said early investigations indicated fuel had been used to set the vehicle alight.

A 200m burn mark line in the grass indicated a possible ignition point.

Grafton police officer Inspector Jo Reid said a milk container found near the vehicle soon after was believed to have been used as a Molotov cocktail.

She confirmed an investigation was under way and advised residents to secure their vehicles inside yards and within garages where possible.

The Falcon is one of at least six cars in Grafton and South Grafton which have been burnt in suspicious circumstances this year.

In March, a South Grafton couple almost lost their home after their camper van was lit on fire in the middle of the night.

"They're all suspicious -fires don't just start in cars by themselves," Inp Reid said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Grafton police on 6642 0222 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.