Your new FREE magazine Clarence+ is out now. Pick up a copy the 2016-17 spring/summer edition at your local cafe, selected business houses and The Daily Examiner.

Dedicated to all things Clarence Valley, issue one introduces you to the Grafton raised actor we call dirtgirl, a Palmers Island fashion mover and shaker, an island home at Wooloweyah, Archie Roach's tribute to his Lawrence family and plenty more Clarence inspired content.