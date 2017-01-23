Take care around intersection upgrades

MOTORISTS travelling on the Pacific Highway in the Glenugie area are warned to be careful around roadworks at the Eight Mile Lane and old Pacific Highway intersections.

Night work will be carried out until March 3 between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting.

The work includes surveying, clearing of vegetation, installing barriers, earthwork, road widening and resurfacing, line marking and installing signs.

It is part of ongoing work for the highway upgrade.

Meanwhile, a controlled blast will be carried out about two kilometres north of Sheehys Lane, Tyndale, on Tuesday, January 24, between 1-3pm. For the safety of workers and motorists all traffic on the Pacific Highway will be temporarily stopped for up to ten minutes.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys with electronic message boards on the side of the highway advising motorists of controlled blast times and traffic changes.

Work on the project will stop at most locations from Wednesday, January 25 to help improve motorists' journeys on the highway during the Australia Day public holiday.

Reduced speed limits and temporary lane closures will still be in place and may affect travel times.

Motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while this work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.