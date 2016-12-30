Tamworth to face Tweed for Cup

STEADIED SHIP: Doug Potter of Tweed lofts a ball over square leg for another four at Ellem Oval.

TAMWORTH will face Tweed Heads in the final of the NSW Country Cup competition after the sides recorded contrasting wins in yesterday's semi-final.

Tamworth dominated its Southern Spirit opponents from the outset at McKittrick Park, with a strong second wicket stand of 116 providing the base to finish at 219.

Opener Brad Smith scored 43, and first drop Michael Rixon top-scored with 62 runs.

Opening bowler Tom O'Neil then proceeded to bowl unchanged for 10 overs in a ferocious spell to take 5/27 and bowl out the Southern Spirit for 58.

Tait Jordan combined with O'Neil to take 4/22 with only Ross Watson reaching double figures for the Southern Spirit, scoring 10.

At Ellem Oval, Bathurst won the toss and batted and was cruising at 1/126 when the wheels fell off its innings.

Tweed Heads Caleb Ziebell trapped Bathurst top scorer Henry Shoemark in front for 50, and triggered a collapse of 9/17, with Bathurst all out for 143. Bathurst opener Imran Qureshi was the other top scorer for the innings with 47, while Ziebell returned the best figures for Tweed of 4/28.

Tweed's chase started shakily with wickets falling at regular intervals and at 5/52 there were a few nervous moments.

But in a turnaround, the sixth wicket partnership of Doug Potter and Jamie Bennett guided the team home, scoring the remaining 92 runs to win by five wickets with 18 overs to spare.

Potter top-scored with 62, while Bennett provided solid support on 34.