Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

IT doesn't get more regal than an afternoon tea with the Queen.

And you don't need to venture to Buckingham Palace to do that, just the Grafton Racecourse on Monday, October 31, for the annual Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

There you will meet the new 2016 Jacaranda Queen and the rest of the freshly crowned party as you sip on quality beverages and indulge in a selection of traditional, homemade delights.

There will be lucky door prizes and lot of fun to be had at this very popular event so pre-purchase tickets (by Tuesday, October 25) from Harveys Jewellers, Prince St.

The event is in the CRJC Event Centre and tea will be served 1.30pm.

For more information visit the Jacaranda Festival website.