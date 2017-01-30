CCTV footage leads to 13yo suspect nabbed by police

FOUR teenagers will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act after they were arrested following a spate of property damage and break and enter incidents in Grafton and South Grafton.

One of the teens has been arrested in connection to a malicious damage incident captured on CCTV footage in South Grafton last month.

The footage shows a group of people breaking the front window of a newsagent on Skinner St.

Coffs/Clarence acting crime manager Detective Acting Inspector Matt Zimmer said police arrested a 13-year-old boy from South Grafton on Tuesday in relation to the incident.

Insp Zimmer said the matter is still being investigated and more arrests are expected.

South Grafton News and Gifts owner Brad Layton said the incident was one of six attacks on South Grafton businesses since Christmas.

South Grafton vandalism: South Grafton businessman Brad Layton says a wave of juvenile vandalism in the main street is linked to people illegally drinking alcohol in a nearby park.

"Anyone with further information is asked to contact Grafton police, however we are sure the community of South Grafton would have noticed an increased police presence in the area," Insp Zimmer said.

The arrest comes after two teenage girls were identified in relation to a robbery at the Clocktower Hotel at about midnight on January 27.

Police allege that three youths were present when the lower glass panel on the hotel's entrance door was smashed.

One of the youths entered the premises and stole a quantity of alcohol.

The two females, aged 14 and 15, will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

A third female, aged 15, will be dealt with under the same act after being spoken to in regards to an unrelated stealing at Gloria Jeans in Grafton Shoppingworld.

A small amount of property, including glassware, was stolen at about 7.45pm on January 27.

Insp Zimmer said officers had done a good job in identifying and dealing with alleged culprits quickly.

"The good thing is these are three separate offences where people have been identified and formal legal action taken against them," he said.