Teen talents take Ocean Swims trifectas

BREAK-OUT: Competitors in the open men's take off for the 2km Yamba ocean swim.

TWO up-and-coming surf lifesavers have proven themselves to be worthy champions at this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, leading the pack not once, but three times to take out trifecta wins.

Sawtell "superfish" Ky Kinsela, 16, was out to defend his 2016 title as the open men's champion when he took to the water yesterday for the first race of the day, the 700m swim from Convent to Main Beach.

He was one of four front-runners who came racing around the last can, but the only one to ride what proved to be a crucial wave into shore.

Sawtell's Ky Kinsla was way ahead of the pack as he crossed the finish line first in the 700m, 2km, and Dash for Cash Yamba Ocean Swims. Clair Morton

Speaking to The Daily Examiner after his first win, Kinsela said it was just luck that enabled him to get ahead.

"Basically from the start we were just all together all the way round," he said.

"It was pretty tough, there was some solid chop out there and I swallowed a lot of water but it feels very good.

"I don't think I really deserved that one though - I was just the one who got on that wave."

In his second win in the 2km swim he had a clear run to the finish line with an outstanding time of 23.07 minutes.

The Dash for Cash sprint topped it off, earning Kinsela $100 cash.

"That was the most important one," he laughed.

TRIFECTA: Kingscliff teenager Anthea Warne flew past the rest of the field to finish first in the 700m, 2km, and Dash for Cash swims. Clair Morton

In the women's division, it was 15-year-old Anthea Warne who stood out from the crowd.

The Kingscliff teenager, who is a member of the Cudgen Headland SLSC, tore ahead right from the start in the 700m swim to record a finish time of 9.34 minutes.

"When I was coming around I was the first girl to the can, but maybe I slacked off a little bit because I was in the front and couldn't see any pink caps around," she said.

"Then I saw one coming up behind so I put the pedal down again for the last 200m. I snagged a nice wave at the end."

And while she had pegged herself as a bit of a sprinter, it didn't show at all during this year's the 2km swim race, which she came through with a time of 25.21 minutes.

"In the 2km I had a bit more of a game plan because it was longer and I knew the girls were good," Warne said.

"My idea was to stay with the top girls for first kilometre and a half, and then sprint from there. I couldn't see anyone behind me but I know when you get into the wave zone even 50m is easy to catch up so I just kept going."

FRIENDLY RIVALRY: Yamba SLSC member Joe Fahey came up against old friend Sean Davis at the 2017 Yamba Ocean Swims. RIGHT: Men's winner Ky Kinsela. Clair Morton

Five-time Australian Surf Life Saving coach Sean Davis also stepped up to the podium, winning the 40-49 men's age division.