23°
Lifestyle

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

15th Oct 2016 9:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEETHING gels and tablets linked to deaths in the United States prompting a national recall are still on sale in Australia.

The homeopathic products including those from manufacturer Hyland's have been pulled from the shelves of major US chains including CVS.

Hyland's itself stopped selling the products on October 11 and issued an announcement to customers.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the products could pose a risk to infants and children.

It urges people to "stop using these products and dispose of any in their possession".

Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website
Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website

It initially warned against the products in 2010.

Time Magazine reports there were 400 reports of children having negative side effects after using the treatment.

"We are also aware of reports of 10 deaths during that time period that reference homeopathic teething products, though the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething pills has not been determined and is currently under review," the FDA said.

They have been linked to seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation."

The FDA is now investigating the products, which had not been evaluated in the US for use.

The company claims the products remain safe for use, despite stopping the sale of them in the US.

In Australia the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets remain on the shelf at major retailers including Chemist Warehouse.

Read the full statement from Hyland's below:

October 11, 2016

Dear Moms and Dads,

For generations, we at Hyland's have been proud to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions to families like yours. In fact, for over 90 years, parents have trusted Hyland's teething medicines to ease the pain of teething in infants. We thank you for that longstanding trust.

It is therefore with much sadness that we share with you that we have chosen to discontinue the distribution of our Hyland's teething medicines in the United States.

This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels.

This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines.

Our first commitment is to you, the parents who trust us every day with the wellbeing of your families. Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA. We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging - and rewarding - role of raising your children.

Many retailers, because of the announcement, have chosen to stop selling homeopathic teething medicines in their stores while others have not. We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use.

Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.

For over 100 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing families like yours and ours with the peace of mind that comes from having the choice of safe, gentle and reliable homeopathic medicines. We are proud of our heritage and expertise in the manufacture and distribution of quality FDA-regulated homeopathic medicines. As such, we look forward to the future of homeopathic medicines as we work in partnership with the FDA.

We are committed to setting the highest standards when it comes to caring for your children and grandchildren - and for our own. It's the foundation of this company. It's why we come to work every day. Thank you for letting Hyland's be part of your families.

With sincere appreciation,
The Hyland's Team of Employees

Topics:  editors picks hylands parenting teething

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

She may be playing with some of the nations best muso's, but for Grace, the direction of her sound was found much closer to home.

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

"Stop using these products and dispose of any in your possession".

NSW gets canny with can and bottle recycling

NSW residents and community groups will be eligible for 10c refunds on eligible drink containers.

Legislation for a 10c refund scheme for cans has hit NSW Parliament

Model train display recreates Clarence scenes

LINING UP: David and Rhonda Lorenzo put the finishing touches to their Grafton Model Train display at the Old Grafton Brewery.

Model train display to open in Grafton this weekend.

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Fawlty Dogs are one of the local outfits getting in the festival spirit this weekend.

Local legends Fawlty Dogs to take to main stage.

Model train display recreates Clarence scenes

LINING UP: David and Rhonda Lorenzo put the finishing touches to their Grafton Model Train display at the Old Grafton Brewery.

Model train display to open in Grafton this weekend.

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

Homegrown talent showcased on Surfing The Coldstream stage

AMONG touring outfits set hit the main stage are a bunch of seasoned local legends.

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $569,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Bursting with added benefits

2 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $225,000

You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

4 Forest Bank Close, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

Prime Real Estate

64 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $420,000

This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?