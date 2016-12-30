The best summer stays still around

If you're looking for a summer escape by the coast, but haven't beaten the summer rush, there's still lots of hidden gems on our coastline available for summer holiday sojourns.

Whether it's a quiet beach shack, a holiday home for the family, or luxury coastal, there's something for every one in here.

Yamba Iluka Real Estate

Properties can be viewed at www.yambailukarealestate.com.au or call (02) 66462400

The Perch, 18 Church St, Yamba

Available from 7th January 2017

Price - $2,545 per week

Description - Yamba Hill location, so close to everything Yamba has to offer, huge family home, great for the extended family

Walk to Main Beach. It's all about location when it comes to the ultimate family holiday, and 18 Church Street offers the best of all worlds. Short walk to everything Yamba has to offer, beaches, river, restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues and more. Large enough for the extended family, this home accommodates up to 13 guests comfortably. Book today for a great summer holiday.

Iluka Villa 6, 6/4 Spenser St, Iluka

Available from 7th January 2017

Price - From $455 to $955 per week

Description - Neat 2 bedroom unit in waterfront complex with pool, BBQ area & gazebo. What price do you put on relaxation? There are times in life when all you want to do is relax, and with a holiday property like this it would be hard not to. Unwind by the banks of the Clarence River over your Summer holiday...

Riverview One, 1/3-5 Riverview St, Iluka

Available from 7th January 2017

Price - From $605 to $1005 per week

Description - Watch the dolphins play. Prime position right on the banks of the river, within walking distance of shops, cafe and Iluka bay area, also close to the popular Yamba/Iluka Ferry wharf. Two bedroom modern unit, open plan living/dining complete with stylish kitchen including dishwasher & stainless steel appliances, ensuite off main bedroom and large patio/courtyard area, with tranquil views of the Clarence River.

13 The Parkway, Yamba

Available from 7th to 14th January 2017

Price - $1,935 per week

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Description - Fabulous Holiday Property at The Links, a secure gated complex; fabulous for the golfer and beach goers! Enjoy this home away from home! This lowset home with ample living space is tastefully decorated with all modern furniture and appliances, plus airconditioning for your comfort. Only 200m from Pippi Beach, with direct access to Yamba Golf and Country Club.

60 Yamba St, Yamba

Available from 14th January 2017

Price - From $665 to $865 per week

Description - Doggy Friendly 2 bedroom cottage, with fully fenced back yard is ideal for those who can't leave their beloved canines at home. Just over the crest of the hill on Yamba Street, this quaint cottage is perfectly positioned to town, 400m away from the ever popular (dog friendly) Pippi Beach, 260m from Yamba Golf Club and only 1KM to Yamba Bowling Club.

Angourie Breeze

Available from 7th to 14th January 2017

Price - $1,905 per week

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Description - Holiday Home for a Large Family. 4 bedroom townhouse. Granny Flat with lounge, kitchenette, bathroom & bedroom downstairs. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, dining & lounge Room with 2 balconies.

Bluefish

Available from 11th to 14th January 2017

Price - $1055 for 3 nights

Description - LUXURY APARTMENT WITH UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE PACIFIC OCEAN! Brand new and beautifully decorated, now with airconditioning, what more could you ask for! This 2 bedroom apartment is ideal for honeymooners! The views are to die for! Your own private balcony with spectacular ocean views off to the horizon in the east; Yamba Main Beach, Convent Beach and Yamba Point to the south; and the iconic Yamba Lighthouse to the north.

Fishermans Cottage

Available from 14th January 2017

Price - From $555 to $655 per week

Scott Stewart

Description - Calling all fishermen ! If you're hankering to throw a line in, this is the place to rest your head between catches. This cottage from yesteryear, has a fresh new look, and a warm welcoming atmosphere.

Clarence Holiday Coast Real Estate

Check out the best Minnie Water/Wooli still has available.

Properties can be viewed at www.awhimaway.com.au or call (02) 66497000 to book over phone

ISLAND TIME

$2153 pw

Available from January 8

This newly renovated, beachfront house is the perfect location for your next holiday

Nestled behind the dunes of spectacular Wooli beach, this four-bedroom house boasts state of the art appliances, two televisions, DVD player and brand new bathroom and fully equipped kitchen, all whilst comfortably sleeping 8 people

Wake up the sound of the ocean and enjoy the sea breezes whilst relaxing. The fully fenced backyard which is a great family spot also being pet friendly

Fish in the pristine Wooli River - voted Australias cleanest river, swim in the ocean, walk to spectacular Wilson's Head and Diggers Camp ...enjoy a classic Australian beach holiday

This house provides the perfect get-away from the everyday hustle and bustle providing many opportunities for relaxation or adventure - the choice is yours!

Dont miss this opportunity to create special memories by booking your holiday in " Island Time "- spectacular beach-front property

JACK'S COTTAGE

$2583 pw

Available from January 13

Right on the ocean's edge, Jack's Cottage is a recently restored beachfront fishing cottage, utilising recycled materials from the original building. The old fishing cottage has been given extended life through this recycling, and the new design ensures that the existing structure of the cottage is preserved. Now providing modern accommodation in arguably the most idyllic region of the northern NSW coastline, the new design details an open-plan bunkhouse, accompanied with a separate master bedroom, joined by a covered all weather deck.

The separate parents retreat has it's own ensuite and king size bed. The "bunk-house" incorporates 4 king single beds with access to the large open plan kitchen and separate bathroom and toilet. Both living and sleeping areas are linked by a large all-weather deck for entertaining.

ON THE BEACH - OCEANS EDGE

$2678 pw

Available Jan 7-15

This spacious house is set on three levels andislocatedon the sand dunes with spectacular views overlooking the beach.This is one of Wooli's most prestigious properties with quality furnishings throughout. You will find it easy for you to relax and unwind. An ideal holiday getaway the house comprises 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas, large verandah with BBQ and a balcony off the parents' retreat. This property provides an ideal place to enjoy spectacular sunrises, the moon coming up at night and is a great place to enjoy the dolphins and whales at play. If you enjoy the beach and privacy, this home offers it all for you. Just to complete the picture... in additon to the beach at your back door and the river being just a stone's throw from the back door, this amazing house is also conveniently located within easy walking distance to the Bowling Club and children's playground and tennis courts.

PANDANUS

$1253 pw

Available January 3-7, and from 13th

This property has been tastefully renovated to enhance the 'beach shack' feel with the river only one street away! You are right on the oceanfront but nicely protected from wind by the sand dune. Start your day with a walk down your very own track down the dune to the beach to check what you want to do for the day - surfing, boating, fishing or walking.

THE PINK PLACE

$1253 pw

Available from January 15

Gorgeous holiday cottage with timber floors located directly opposite the river, just 1 street from the beach and an easy stroll to the bowling club kiosk, post office, tennis courts, playground and more. Plenty of room for the kids to play in the back yard while you BBQ in the all weather paved outdoor area.

WOOLI HOUSE

$1253 pw

Available from January 14

Cosy cottage overlooking the Wooli River, a great getaway for the whole family to enjoy. This house would suit a family looking for a break away where you can keep an eye on the kids in the river from the comfort of your verandah. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms there's plenty of space for everyone to be comfortable. Sleeps 8

SURFSIDE

$853 for 4 nights

Available January 9-13

On the dunes at Wooli, Surfside is a recently renovated and re-furnished 2 storey Beach House.

Upstairs is a parents retreat with queen-size bed, newly-renovated ensuite and sitting area with views over the dunes and bushland. Downstairs are two large bedrooms, one with queen bed and one with bunk beds (double mattress on bottom, single on top) and a newly-renovated spacious bathroom. There is a separate laundry across the courtyard. The kitchen is modern and well equipped with an electric stove, oven and dishwasher. The lounge/dining area is large and open-plan. At the rear of the house looking directly onto the dunes, is a large, covered, very private outdoor deck and BBQ with private beach access, a 15 metre stroll from the back gate to the top of the dune. There is a Games Room with pool table, TV and DVD player, games for kids of all ages and tennis racquets for use at the local courts.

Neighbours on one side only, native bushland on the other. Watch the kangaroos and other wildlife from the undercover back deck.

WOOLI ESCAPE

$1853 pw

Available January 21

Wooli Escape, with its vibrant feel, creative character and views of the Wooli River and ocean, is a beautifully presented home and makes a great holiday Escape. Be on the beach in 5 minutes with a beach access located across the street from this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2-storey house.

The main level is airy and light with high ceilings, vibrant colours and beautiful natural timber features throughout. An open plan kitchen, dining and living area gives a very relaxed feel. The master bedroom and luxury main bathroom with shower, bath, vanity and toilet are also on this level. The second bedroom on the lower level is very private and adjacent to the second shower and toilet, laundry and storage room. Stairs lead up from here to the cabin or third bedroom, which has an ocean view to North Solitary Islands.

Experience the glorious sunsets from the massive rear deck overlooking the river and landscape gardens. Entertain or just relax while enjoying the river breezes. A fittingly large wooden table and chairs will allow you to spread out the newspapers and relax on the deck, anytime of the day or night. Protective clear plastic blinds protects this wonderful outdoor area from any weather and means it can be used at all times. Dual road frontage with front and rear street access. Plenty of room for a boat in the back yard.

THE MANSION

$1333 pw

Available from January 8

The Mansion is the house where the whole family can holiday together. This huge double storey home can comfortably sleep 12 and features 2 spa's, a covered BBQ area, a fenced backyard and enough parking to fit all the cars and boats. There is a large open dining room, large formal lounge room down stairs and a second lounge area upstairs.

The main bedroom is downstairs with a private ensuite with spa, toilet and shower. The second bathroom with toilet and shower is located off the laundry and upstairs boasts a spa and toilet as well.

KARINGAL

$1553 pw

Available January 14-21

This 3 bedroom beachhouse right on the headland overlooking the ocean has everything you would want for a beach holiday lots of room to cook or sit looking at the ocean from the upper level of the house. The lounge, dining room, kitchen and sunroom is open plan with high ceilings and viewsto dream about.Your visionwill becaptivated by the views and your ears will be captivated by the sounds of the birds in the trees combined with thelull of the ocean. A great place to watch the whales or sun and moon rise! This house is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and has a picturesque short track down to the beach almost at the front door.

SANDAY ISLE Holiday House in Minnie Water

$1628 pw

Available from January 13

Spacious 2 storey house overlooking parkland - with sea views and all essentials. Roomy verandahs on 3 sides to relax and enjoy the view. Open plan kitchen, dining and loungeroom areas. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs. Internal and external stairs and outside shower. Easily accessible, level yard with 2 car lock-up garage. Laundry and second shower downstairs. Within easy walking distance to the sheltered bay and lagoon of Minnie Water Main Beach!