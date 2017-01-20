The bets are in for the next NSW Premier

WITH the resignation of Mike Baird, there are a number of ministers who could be the next NSW Premier.

Before Monday's vote in the NSW Liberal Party meeting, there are six ministers who seem to be in the running.

Not only are people speculating as to who the next Premier will be, they are putting their money where their mouth is with Luxbets listing Berjiklian as a favourite for the position.

Gladys Berejiklian

The current Treasurer of NSW, deputy leader of the NSW Liberal Party and member of the NSW legislative Assembly representing Willoughby.

After joining the front bench in 2005, two years after Berejiklian was elected to the seat of Willoughby, she was named the Shadow Minister for Mental Health and has served as the Minister for Transport.

Luxbets has Berejiklian in the top stop with $1.50.

Andrew Constance

Elected in 2003 when he became the youngest Member of Parliament. He currently serves at the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure and represents Bega.

During the first Baird government, Constance served as the Treasurer of NSW and the Minister for Industrial Relationions. Constance has also served as the Minister for Ageing and Disability Services.

Constance is sitting at $8 on Luxbets

Andrew Constance. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Rob Stokes

Elected to the seat of Pittwater in 2007, Stokes is currently serving as the Minister for Planning. Previously, Stokes has served as the Minister for the Environment, Heritage, Assistant Minister for Planning and the Minister for the Central Coast.

Stokes is not listed by Luxebets.

Rob Stokes. Scott Powick

Stuart Ayres

Elected to the seat of Penrith in the by-election in June of 2010, receiving 66.3% of the vote and taking out the previously safe Labour seat on a 25.7 point swing. It was the largest swing against a sitting government in NSW history.

After being re-elected in March of 2011, Ayres was elected to deputy government whip in the NSW Legislative Assembly. Since then, he's been promoted to Parliamentary Secretary for Roads and Transport and appointed the Premiere's Parliamentary Secretary for Western Sydney.

After the resignation of Barry O'Farrell, Ayres was appointed as the Minister for Sport and Recreation and appointed as a member of cabinet. Following the 2015 state election, Ayres was sworn in as the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events, and the Minister for Sport.

Ayres is not listed by Luxebets.

Stewart Ayres.

Anthony Roberts

Began his career in politics as an advisor to Hon Dr Brian Pezzutti from 1996-2003 and was employed as an electorate officer to the then Prime Minister John Howard. In 2003, Roberts was elected as the Member for Lane Cove and was re-elected in 2007, winning the seat with 77.3% of the two-party vote.

In 2011, Roberts was appointed Minister of Fair Trading and after the resignation of Chris Hartcher, assumed his responsibilities as the Minister for Resources and Energy and Special Minister of State.

Roberts is coming in second at $2.50 on Luxebets.

Anthony Roberts. Hamish Broome

Dominic Perrottet

Elected to the seat of Castle Hill in 2011 before taking the seat of Hawksbury in 2015 when he was appointed the Minister for Finance, Services and Property in the cabinet reshuffle after the resignation of Barry O'Farrell.

Luxbests lists Perrottet at $4.