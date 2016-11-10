30°
Due to popular demand, Annie's back for one more show

Adam Hourigan
| 8th Nov 2016 5:17 PM Updated: 10th Nov 2016 11:53 AM
Anna Gillies is one of two girls playing the role of Annie in the Clarence Coast Theatrical Production of Annie.
Anna Gillies is one of two girls playing the role of Annie in the Clarence Coast Theatrical Production of Annie.

THE Clarence Coast Theatrical Society production of Annie has been so popular, they're adding one more show to their two-week run in Maclean.

Director Emma Short said they've had really positive responses from the audience so far.

"We've had compliments on just about every aspect of the show - stage craft, music, choreography, sets, costumes," she said.

"Our box office was overwhelmed with business on Saturday morning after the success of opening night. The Maclean matinee sold out and the remaining performances are selling quickly."

The additional show will be held on Saturday, November 12 and will be a matinee starting at 2pm in the Maclean Civic Hall.

Tickets are still available for remaining shows, including the final show at the Yamba Bowling Club on November 13.

Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for under 18s and are available from The Flower Box in Maclean, or the Yamba Bowling Club for the Yamba show.

Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.
Paul Oehlmann (Oliver Warbucks), Tracie-marie Seipel (Grace Farrell), Margaret Ramsey (Miss Hannigan) and Piper Ramsey (Annie) ham it up before they take to the stage for the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society's performance of Annie over the next two weeks.
Topics:  annie clarence coast theatrical society maclean civic hall musical

