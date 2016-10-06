The Elliots land in Yamba for Aeroplane tour

THE Elliotts began in 2009 when Robbie Elliott met James (Wally) Howlett at a gig. It was not until James joined that the group was completed. The pair united under a love of harmonies and worked with Pete Dacy (Taxiride, Superjesus) , Brian Canham (Pseudo Echo) and Matt Beckley (Katy Perry) to refine their sound. The Elliotts have been referred to as a post- millennium Hollies by Bud Scooper, of US rolling stone.

The band released its debut EP Warriors in 2013, featuring six songs and an American Indian warrior on the disk; the title signified the band's unwavering fight to make their music better and acknowledges the connection to the environment.

Warriors sold more than 4000 copies in Australia and was toured in Europe in 2015. The band has recorded its new EP, Aeroplane, which was release midyear, along with two trips to Europe and an Australian Tour which brings them to the Clarence Valley this weekend.