The first cut is the deepest, apparently

Lesley Apps
| 4th Jan 2017 4:52 PM
Cutting government subsidies to older recipients is a burden no benefactor wants to bear.
Cutting government subsidies to older recipients is a burden no benefactor wants to bear.

THERE'S something odd about the people complaining about the pension cuts that kicked in on January 1. Despite knowing it's been coming for 18 months, there's not a flat-dwelling widow in sight. Nor a war veteran couple living in public housing in any of the stories being aired. It's seems to be the children of these new 'targets' who are the most aggrieved. And after they have their say, there still seems to be a lot of holes in their plight, especially about the assets that are encroaching on the pension payments in question.

For starters it's not the family home they are talking about. It's exempt so granny can still sit in her Mosman house worth $3.4 million and get a full pension if that's what's been happening since her husband retired without superannuation and then passed away.

Taxpayers* are only too happy to ensure she gets to stay in her home in a comfortable manner. It's not her fault property prices have gone haywire. When she does pass away and leaves millionaires row (pretty much every street in Sydney these days) her estate doesn't have to pay anything back to the taxpayers* pension kitty despite that house being sold for $3.4million. And the benefactors of that real estate jackpot also won't have to chip in after they receive their share of granny's pie because we don't have inheritance tax here in Australia. So it's a win-win situation for one generation at least.

So why the uproar? Well there isn't really one unless you are one of the children of these niche elderly.

I mean when your future financial plan, ie. granny, is being subsidised by taxpayers, and all of a sudden that plan is being impinged on I guess you might get shirty.

If granny moved into a nursing home but also kept her Mosman house and is renting it out for a tidy income, something has got to give there. It's now an investment asset and not a primary residence. Not every pensioner can afford to do that.

It's also very doubtful that granny is planning to cash in on her investment (she has apparently very shrewdly set up) any time soon to head over the Las Vegas to blow it all and see out her days in a drunken haze befitting any instalment of the Hangover franchise.

Nope she probably just wants to be comfortable and if that means exploiting as much as she can from taxpayers* before she dies, then so be it. She might not know she is doing this but if the children tell her it's okay then it's okay. She'll do anything for those kids - the kids who are now nearing self-funded retirement themselves and don't need an unexpected shock like their mother's pension cut to ruin it for them.

Okay that's enough of that fiasco, but there is a underlying worry that goes with making a stand on this kind of habitual subsidising. What can't happen now with these new cuts to pensions, is that it leads to a contagion (for lack of a better a buzz word). Where cruelty starts to infiltrate a necessary weaning (of those who can afford it) off the public teat, a term that so deliciously describes what it is in this case.

That's the problem with governments and their agendas.

When they finally do draw a line in the welfare or taxation sand, instead of being happy with plugging up those indulgent loopholes being exploited, they inevitably move that line in the direction of those who really need the assistance - the easy targets. And if it's the party's ideology to eventually eliminate a welfare system all-together, you can't trust implicitly that this will never happen.

And that's when we will need to get vocal about it.

  • The reference to pensions coming from taxpayers as opposed to the Government was made as pollies love to imply it's their money when they are handing it around. Like it's coming from their own back pocket rather than the average working joes' out there. "I've just given $2 million to Acme Hospital”. No you didn't, we all did doofus.
Grafton Daily Examiner
















