The heat is back on today with temps set to soar

AFTER a reprieve from the high temperatures experienced earlier in the week, the heatwave is set to resume today as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a top of 38C in Grafton and 32C in Yamba.

The bad news is the heat will get worse before it gets better, with a predicted top of 41C in Grafton and 35C in Yamba tomorrow the peak of the heatwave.

BOM duty forecaster Sarah Chadwick said a low pressure trough over central Australia is pushing hot winds into NSW, causing the high temperatures.

"We're also seeing relatively high humidity as well, which is about 70% in Grafton now, which is adding to the discomfort of the system,” she said.

"The winds have turned back to the north today, which is why it's starting to warm up again.”

With extreme temperatures predicted for the next two days, Surf Life Saving NSW lifesaving manager Andy Kent said if people are planning to beat the heat at the beach, they should be aware of the dangers.

After 22 drowning deaths in the state, including nine coastal drownings, since Christmas Day, Mr Kent said the State Operations Centre is prepared for a busy few days on NSW beaches.

"Lifeguards and lifesavers have been extremely busy over the last few weeks and we are urging the public to do what they can to help lessen the load by taking some responsibility for their own safety,” he said.

"Some practical ways people can protect themselves and their family are to swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags, watch out for children around any body of water and stay alert to the early signs of heat stress.”

Tips For Beating The Heat