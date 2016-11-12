Grab a snap of the Grafton Bridge before the picture changes

GOING, GOING: Before too long there's going to a construction site and then a new bridge in this space. Enjoy the view while you can.

THE NEXT time you get a chance to look at the Grafton Bridge, close your eyes and take it in.

Better still grab your camera, or mobile phone and take a snapshot.

Because very soon it will all be history as work starts on the second bridge at Grafton.

While the change to the bridgescape might be a few weeks away, the changes are coming fast.

On Saturday the massive fig trees in Pound St, near the TAFE campus will come down to allow for the widening of the street needed to accommodate the bridge approaches.

All this was not lost on reader Kevin Walter, from Waterview Heights.

"I think it's a great bridge," he said. "It's been a part of the city for so long people have got used to it.

"Once the work starts on the second bridge it's never going to be the same again.

"In all the real estate and tourism photos you see of Grafton the bridge is central to it."

Mr Walter recommended people find good vantage points and take photographs of the bridge as it is now.

"But don't leave it too long, when the work starts, that's it," he said.

The Grafton Bridge and its bend has been a feature of Grafton since it opened in 1932, the same year as the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The bridge was originally conceived as a crossing for the north/south rail line but in 1922 the design was altered to include the roadway piggybacking on the rail bridge, creating the famous bends on the entrance and exit to the bridge.