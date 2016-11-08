Richard unlocks key to winning a new car

Richard Cavanagh from Braunstone!! is the proud new owner of the Mazda 2 Neo from Ken Casson Motors.

EVERYONE dreams of winning a brand new car and for Robert Cavanagh from Braunstone it all came true on Saturday when he won the Shop to Win a Mazda competition at Grafton Shoppingworld.

"It's great, I've never really won anything in my life," Mr Cavanagh said.

In the draw, eight people were given a key for a padlock that would lead them to the keys for their new car from Ken Cassen Motors, but only Mr Cavanagh had the right key for the lock.

"I've always had second hand cars," Mr Cavanagh said.

"I only bought a second hand one this week.

"I didn't think I had a chance to win anything."

Winner of the Ken Casson Motors Mazda at Grafton Shoppingworld Richard Cavanagh with his wife Laurelle. Caitlan Charles

Mr Cavanagh's winning ticket was a docket from something he brought from Lenards.

"They gave us a docket with the thing on it and I said 'oh well, you've got to be in it to win it'," he said.

Second place was awarded to Christine Darragh, whose key gave her access to a Telstra Prize pack.