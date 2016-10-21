27°
News

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Lesley Apps
| 21st Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Adam Hourigan Photography

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S A Clarence Valley institution, a part of Grafton's rich and colourful history, a place that has entertained us, seen thousands of romances blossom and is a rare representation of our regal architectural past.

The Saraton Theatre is much more than a place you go to see the latest blockbusters, it's a rare gem that the city of Grafton should be proud to see stand tall and sparkle nine very challenging decades later.

It has the prestige of being Australia's oldest and largest (950 seat) theatre and cinema and the only State Heritage listed commercial building in the Clarence Valley. Something to think about next you chow down on your choc top.

But it didn't reach these great heights without incident surviving several testing challenges across those decades including multiple fires, the Depression, the invention of television and home movies, our famous floods and more recently the wrecking ball when talk of paving paradise and putting up a carpark was bandied about in 1999.

Thankfully Hazel Hawke (Mrs Bob) put that latter threat to rest during that time when she was in town for a visit during Heritage Week.

She was the chairwoman of the Heritage Council at the time and when she found out what was being proposed, stopped the latter threat by seeing a permanent heritage order slapped on it.

Rather than tossing their hands in the air its owners the Notaras family stepped up to save this faded image of Art Deco loveliness when the then Grafton City Council rejected the family's offer of taking it off their hands for a $1.

Sons of the Saraton's original builders, Angelo and the late Spiro Notaras, headed the family consortium that financed and oversaw the major overhaul.

Millions of dollars and a two years of hard work later, it was re-opened in September 2010 and now stands as a monument to Grafton's past providing its citizens with the latest entertainment delivered with the technological brilliance you would expect from a modern cinema.

The best of both worlds.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  saraton theatre whatson

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

HAVE you seen our souvenir wrap in today's Daily Examiner celebrating the Saraton Theatre's 90th birthday?

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

Communications Adviser for Pacific Complete Colleen Catterson

Colleen Catterson - from Ireland to the Clarence Valley

REVEALED: Construction timeline for new Grafton bridge

Houses to be demolished before the end of the year

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Dragging rights for billycart veterans

BUILT FOR SPEED: John Kliendienst of Grafton enjoys working on a cart for the Jacaranda Derby.

Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby up to speed

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage of Kim Kardashian West's alleged armed robbers has surfaced online, showing them approaching and leaving her apartment building.

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Three legendary tribute bands in one big night

TRIPLE TREAT: Don't miss this tribute to legendary Aussie rock bands Midnight Oil, The Angels and The Divinyls at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Three of your favourite Aussie rock bands will play at the GDSC

Country Music Muster takes over Clarence

READY TO ROLL: Adam Harvey will headline the list of performers at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Get ready for a week of country music

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market