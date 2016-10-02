The SMART road to recovery

Stephen Milne - who went through the program and now facilitates the SMART Recovery .

BEATING addiction can be a difficult thing to tackle on your own.

Local Stephen Milne found what he needed to help battle his demons in a group that helps find solutions for all types of problematic behaviours.

"Several years ago, I had a few addictive behaviours and I was trying to get things in my life back in order," Mr Milne said.

It was then he discovered a SMART Recovery group that focus on helping people deal with all types of addiction from drugs and alcohol to shopping and the internet.

"One of the things I went along for is I was drinking too much, I was having a hard time giving up drinking," Mr Milne said.

"The fellowship of the group was good because we were able to almost compete with one another and see who could do better each week.

"I'm using the group now because the doctors told me I've got to manage my diabetes better, so I've gotta go back to manage my eating."

He added that he felt the principles of the group were easy to adapt his life to.

After going through SMART Recovery, Mr Milne had the opportunity to become a group facilitator this year.

"I believe in the program so I took the training and we're starting up a new group and we're hoping to help people through the same program," he said.

"It's a bit altruist, it sort of makes you feel good to help other people.

"I see a lot of people addicted to alcohol particularly where I work, but I like to help them and get their dignity back."

The group helps people look at what they are doing and why they are doing it.

"The way the group operates is we use evidence based psychological principals of motivational interviewing," he said.

"It sound scary when you talk about it that way, but it comes up very naturally in the group.

"We also do cognitive behaviour therapies which is analysing our feelings and reactions so that we can understand even more why we do these things and why we keep doing them."

If you have any kind of addiction or problematic behaviour, you can join the SMART Recovery group at 5 Clarence Street every Thursday night from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Contact Naydene for more information on 0427569 117