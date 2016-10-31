29°
News

The sound of the Saraton's music

Adam Hourigan
| 31st Oct 2016 10:00 AM
The Saraton Theatre is turned blood red as the music from thrillers such as Psycho was played at the Afternoon at the Proms concert
The Saraton Theatre is turned blood red as the music from thrillers such as Psycho was played at the Afternoon at the Proms concert Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE sound of strings shriek from the speaker, and the walls of the Saraton theatre turn blood red.

There's nothing on the big screen, but the audience squirm in their seat, each with an image from the classic Hitchcock thriller Psycho firmly in their mind.

And while it wasn't all thrillers, chillers and killers from stage, the annual Jacaranda Afternoon at the Proms performance channelled the great music of stage and screen to a packed Saraton theatre.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And for MC Nicholas Hammond, who played character Friedrich von Trapp in one of the most recognisable movie musicals of all time The Sound Of Music, the music provides the emotion of a scene.

"As an actor there are an awful lot of scenes you do that would be dead in the water without the music,” he said.

"So when the girl is going down to the basement in the dark, and you're sitting there terrified, you don't realise what's really terrifying you at the time is the music.”

Mr Hammond helped the Clarence Valley Orchestra and chorus play to a sold out theatre a wide range of movie soundtrack excerpts ranging from Ben Hur, and the Magnificent Seven, to modern musical numbers including a piece from the Sister Act series, whose composer Miles Goodman was a friend of Mr Hammond.

"Miles did such a wonderful job with the music for both the Sister Act movies, as well as the music from the Footloose music, which you still hear getting played on the radio today - they're pop standards,” he said.

"And Miles used to say to me the perfect musical score is when the audience comes out, and when you ask them what they thought of the music they say 'What music?' - because it's so well integrated into the scene.

And as fans young and old of the Sound of Music came to Mr Hammond after the performance, he said he finds its astonishing how the movie lives on more than 50 years later.

"It is astonishing and amazes all of use who were in it is how much the new generations keep enjoying it,” he said.” I even had a young girl who tells me she watches it all the time, and how many 50 year old movies do young kids watch now?”

And while Mr Hammond says the music has a tremendous part to play in that, he attributes the overall success to a central figure.

"Julie Andrews - that's the secret. I think if they had anyone else playing Maria, I don't think we'd be talking about the film 50 years later.”

And in traditional Proms style, after the second encore, Mr Hammond joined the orchestra in a quick rendition of "Do-re-mi” from his movie, telling the audience that "he'd sing if you do.”

And sing they did, waving flags and standing in the aisles to applaud at the end.

"It's fantastic, and this place to deserves to be filled when all of these people are putting in the time and effort to present it,” he said. "For a lot of people here they may have never sat in a theatre to hear live orchestral music and they find out it's really fun and plants the seed for this style of performance.

And when asked to choose a favourite piece of movie music, Mr Hammond initially says that the Music Man score is the "perfect musical score,” but can't help going back to his own movie.

"I have to say there is one song from the Sound of Music called Something Good which is a really profound song,” he remembers.

"I can never hear it without being profoundly touched by it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
"It's Grafton in its Midsummer Night's Dream"

"It's Grafton in its Midsummer Night's Dream"

REJUVENATED crowning ceremony a hit as community and visitors flock to Market Square to see the royal spectacle.

It's official: Iluka's IGA is the best

The IGA Iluka team: Back row (from left), Karen Collett (Deli Manager), Kacee Haydon (Liquor Manager), Jo Kempshall (Supervisor), Deb Pyne (Perishables Manager); front row, Leanne Roberts (Produce Manager), Cole Anderson (Store Manager), Jack Shaw (Storeman).

LOCAL supermarket placed first out of 1479 stores nationwide

The sound of the Saraton's music

The Saraton Theatre is turned blood red as the music from thrillers such as Psycho was played at the Afternoon at the Proms concert

Songs of stage and screen at this year's Proms concert.

Jaca fever hits at Grafton dog track

PURPLE REIGNS: The excitement of greyhound racing at Grafton tonight will add to the Jacaranda Festival activities in town.

Big Jacaranda program at the dogs

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

JADA winner flattered to be chosen by Ken Done

SUCCESS: 2016 JADA judge Ken Done AM congratulates winner Adam Cusack at the exhibition opening at the Grafton Regional Gallery while director Jude McBean looks on.

Major prize winner In Plain Sight for legendary Australian artist

Double Shot of a Jaca tradition

YOUR SHOT: Just like the good ol' days Double Shot will bring the Jacaranda Hotel car park to life this Jacaranda Thursday, November 3.

Dancing in streets at the Jacaranda Hotel for Jaca's big day

Clarence Valley grudge match shaping up to be a cracker

DANGER MAN: Former Australian under-19 speedster Brad Chard is one CRCA bowler the Lower River batsmen will treat with caution.

Representative cricket comes to Ulmarra this Sunday.

Dragon boat invasion on river for Jacaranda weeekend

IN TO WIN: Grafton Dragon Boat Club show off its new Gen 4 boat.

Dragon boats will invade the Clarence River this weekend.

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

Jeffro plans to honour Houdini with escape

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

As Big As a House!

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

8 Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

WELCOME TO WATERVIEW

29 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview 2460

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Swan Hill drive set in a street with amazing landscaped gardens surrounded by green grass hills and valleys. Enjoy having only one neighbour in the perfect out of...

RURAL ENTRY

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and a historic rental return of $310pw pretty attractive for the investor indeed. Perhaps a...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Unique riverfront home sells for more than $920,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!