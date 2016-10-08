The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombie Walk : Christie King, who is in year 12 at CVAS talks about the ZOMBIE WALK.

ZOMBIES took over Grafton on Saturday afternoon to help raise awareness for youth mental health issues.

Gabrielle Andrews from the Clarence Youth Action Group said the Zombie Walk for mental health was an important in highlighting the issues the community were facing.

"Mental health is really something you can go your whole life feeling like you're the only one that knows what you're going through, you feel so alone," Ms Andrews said.

"Events like today, and looking what at what we do have in the community, people who we can talk to, places, services that do offer help, let people know you're not alone and you can go somewhere.

"The more people talk about mental health, the more it becomes that you can just look at without attaching all the stigma to it."

Ms Andrews said the Zombie walk was important for the community because they were coming together to help each other.

"We need to come together more, and to take pride in what we do have to offer and not keep searching for something that we can't reach," she said.

"The youth in Grafton need to take pride in these kind of events and find something to do on a Saturday in October that they never thought would have the opportunity to do.

Ms Andrews said the Zombie Walk had been a great sucess in helping start the conversation and encouraging people to have a little fun.

"We have a great turn out and a lot of people are dressed up and they're all just having fun.

"It's a youth event and we have a lot of youth here... so I think its really successful."