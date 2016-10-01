27°
News

The water war that divided and unified Red Rock

1st Oct 2016 9:29 AM
FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock residents Graham Searl and Gwyn Austen reminisce on the town's fight against town water in the '80s, which is the subject of a new book.
FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock residents Graham Searl and Gwyn Austen reminisce on the town's fight against town water in the '80s, which is the subject of a new book. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ON THE southern fringes of Yuraygir National Park is a small beach-side village with a rich history and a connection to the Clarence Valley that runs deep.

Once governed by Ulmarra Shire Council, and later Pristine Waters, Red Rock has always been a popular holiday destination for Grafton families.

While it is now part of the Coffs Harbour City Council area, author Graham Searl has ensured its shared history with the valley, and particularly one event in 1985, won't be forgotten.

With help from a number of residents, he has published a book; Red Rock: The Village That Said No to Town Water.

It details the residents' fight against reticulated water, which began when the Ulmarra Shire Council sent letters to Red Rock house-owners notifying them of a decision to supply town water to the region.

The trouble was, most of them didn't want it.

So began a year of petitions, letters to the editor, community meetings and the eventual emergence of the Red Rock Preservation Association.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ON A sunny spring morning in 1985, 60 residents converged on a street corner in Red Rock to discuss a letter.

Sent out by the Ulmarra Shire Council, and dated September 27, 1985, it outlined plans to introduced a reticulated water system to the village.

"Council feels that the provision of reticulated water will assist the area to grow, overcome any problems from water storage... and generally improve everyone's lifestyle," it read.

But Gwyn Austen, who owned a number of flats in Red Rock at the time, couldn't see the sense in it and found herself on that street corner with everyone else.

"Everybody met together and decided they didn't want it," she said.

"We were lucky we were on the tail-end. It was like a piece of spaghetti; just cut it off and bingo, that's your solution."

But despite letters and submissions from residents to the council, it looked as though nothing could stop progress.

Soon after the water announcement came whispers of a planned large scale development, including a 300 bed hotel,18 hole golf course and residential blocks.

Armed with an Olivetti typewriter and a second-hand photocopier, and later a computer, they kept the fight going.

"We had a cottage down here that somebody had said we could use as a base and we opened it every Monday," she said.

"Anybody that wanted to know how things were going could come down, but there were no formal meetings."

The fight became larger, and eventually gained attention from prominent politicians, The Sydney Morning Herald, and ABC show The Investigators.

Ms Austen said they had overwhelming local support, about 80 or 90%, but the Ulmarra Shire Council had them pegged as "ferals, blow-ins and greenies".

Even old Grafton families, who owned holiday houses at Red Rock, and the "greenies" formed an unlikely alliance.

It was an alliance which fell apart soon after the battle was won, but at the time they all had one thing in mind.

"They wanted to stop it, and when they found out somebody knew how to make that happen, they worked together," Ms Austen said.

"People on the other side used to say 'this is splitting the town', but the attitude we took was to just deal with one thing at a time," she said.

"At that stage in the game the important thing was to achieve the end, and once we'd done that honestly it all just fell into place.

"There was no blood on a wattle at all."

There was, however, a celebration when the plans for both the development and installation of reticulated water were finally revoked in October 1986, 30 years ago.

"It was right at the death knock really," Ms Austen said.

"We got the words through that told us we won from the state government, and had a celebration in Mike Graham's backyard with the champers and the whole bit."

And if the government ever tries to introduce reticulated water again, the 77-year-old said she though the residents would still mount a pretty good fight against it.

"It's never been suggested, so I don't think about it," she said.

"I don't think we'd have that trouble now."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  dispute, history, red rock, water

Fire in state forest grows overnight

Fire in state forest grows overnight

UPDATE: Fire fighters battle growing fire near Station Creek

Author keeps Red Rock story alive

FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock resident and author of new book, The Village That Said No to Town Water, Graham Searl, flicks through the publication.

Book launch at Red Rock today

The water war that divided and unified Red Rock

FOND MEMORIES: Red Rock residents Graham Searl and Gwyn Austen reminisce on the town's fight against town water in the '80s, which is the subject of a new book.

"People on the other side used to say 'this is splitting the town'"

Cocaine dealing pensioner jailed for three years

Cocaine and heroine

'Breaking bad' disability pensioner gets jail time.

Local Partners

Fire in state forest grows overnight

UPDATE: Fire fighters battle growing fire near Station Creek

Maree forced to calls it quits after 34 years

TIME CALLED: A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has finally caught up with Maree McKenna who has worked at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for 34 years. Her last day on the job is Friday.

A career through fire, flood and a 20-year battle with MS

What's on during October

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at Surfing the Coldstream 2015. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

A guide to some of the events this month

Latest deals and offers

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

ALLISON Williams has bid an emotional farewell to 'Girls' after filming her final scenes as Marnie Michaels.

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

CLEARED AND READY TO BUILD

3 Gecko Drive, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

This 4,400 square meter property is just the right size for your country style dream home or a weekender to get away from it all. Half cleared for your house and...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT PROPERTY

13 HUNTER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Congratulations, you have just stumbled across one of the best value buys in town! Beautifully presented, conveniently located and jam packed full of value, this...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

301 Parkinson Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Size, Space and Comfort

8/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $310,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Waterfront Delight

1/28 The Mainbrace, Yamba 2464

Town House 3 2 2 $565,000

Have you always dreamt of owning an absolute water front property but thought it was out of your reach? Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to offer to the market...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home