27°
News

'There is no twist' to nursing home murders: prosecutor

Chris Calcino
| 2nd Nov 2016 6:55 AM
Megan Jean Haines
Megan Jean Haines Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMETIMES the most obvious suspect in a murder investigation is, in fact, the killer - and no last-minute Hollywood-style plot twist should be expected.

That was the message Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell delivered to the jury as he summed up his evidence against accused double-murderer Megan Jean Haines.

After more than two weeks of evidence, it is up to the jury to decide whether the former Ballina nursing home worker administered fatal insulin doses to elderly residents Marie Darragh and Isabella Spencer because they had made complaints against her behaviour as a nurse.

Mr Campbell said society had become used to the idea that murder cases would not be as clear-cut as they appeared - that since it would have been clear suspicion would immediately fall on Ms Haines, she would not have committed such a heinous crime.

He put the phenomenon down to the prevalence of television crime shows conditioning the public to believe there would always be a plot twist.

"But those are, of course, shows designed to keep us entertained, to keep us guessing, to keep us in suspense," he said.

"There is no twist. Do not look for a twist that simply does not exist," he said.

Police allege Ms Haines injected the two women with insulin about 1am on May 10, 2014, using partially-emptied vials of the drug taken from St Andrew's nursing home's locked medication room - a room to which only she had clearance to access, as the sole registered nurse on shift that night.

They claim she then discarded two empty vials - or ampoules, as they are known - in the used sharps bin in another locked medication room in the centre's hostel, away from the Dianella ward where Ms Darragh and Ms Spencer lived.

Police searched the bins as part of their murder investigation and found the vials in the bin.

Mr Campbell told the jury only one St Andrews resident, Ted Capewell, used the specific Mixtard 30/70 insulin found in the bin - and a stocktake revealed his partially used ampoules had gone missing from the locked medication room in the Dianella ward.

Twice Ms Haines told care worker Marlene Ridgeway not to check on Ms Spencer during the night because she was "fine", Mr Campbell said, and she did not administer her prescribed antibiotics at 6am the day she died. He suggested she did so purposely so she would not have to raise the alarm about Ms Spencer's rapidly deteriorating health.

Defence barrister Troy Edwards hadn't given his closing address by deadline.

- APN NEWSDESK

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  megan haines nursing home murders

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

WHISPERS about Grafton establishments closing early on Jacaranda Thursday have shown just how quickly rumours can spread in the Clarence Valley.

Phone stalker gets jail time for multiple AVO breaches

texting Photo Peter Holt/ Daily Mercury

'What more can be done if you have an AVO... and they breach it?'

Shovel work begins on new Grafton bridge project

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Roads Duncan Gay turn the first sod for the construction process of the new Grafton bridge.

First sod turned on second Jacaranda city river crossing

Grant pays off at Grafton kitchen

LIFE SKILL: Students Taylah Firth, Hayley Hannah and Charlie Steele take MPs Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis through the food they've made in the new Trade Skills Centre at Grafton High School.

Grafton High unveils new Trade Skills Centre

Local Partners

Jacaranda's gem of a display

The small Jacaranda Gem Club shows off their large range work work in their annual Jacaranda display.

Country muster on target for new records

Country performer Adam Harvey with Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon.

"I have good neighbours ... and wire cutters"

Valley's best showcased on Sporting Wall of Fame

SPORTING SHOWCASE: The Daily Examiner digital producer Bill North and Grafton Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator unveil the brand new Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Time running out to vote for the People's Choice Award

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

Ben Francis will perform.

Lockout rumours won't stop Jaca Thursday fun

Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

A big lineup of entertainment this Jacaranda week at the Clocktower.

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

WHISPERS about Grafton establishments closing early on Jacaranda Thursday have shown just how quickly rumours can spread in the Clarence Valley.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Huge Jacaranda week at the Clocktower

Ben Francis is back at the Clocky for another big afternoon of live Jacaranda Thursday entertainment.

A big lineup of entertainment this Jacaranda week at the Clocktower.

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Privately set well back off the street and presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Create Your Own Dream Home

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

Flood free 2101sqm (approx) allotment just waiting for you to build your very own designed home. The allotment has new colorbond fencing on two sides and adjoins...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Quality Village Allotment

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 NOW $110,000

An attractive 1/2 acre (approx) well drained allotment with colorbond fencing rear and sides, fully cleared, sealed road frontage and flood free. Overlooks the...

SOLD! By Melanaie Shanahan - Solid Family Beach House Investment

11 Wisteria Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Located in the coastal village of Minnie Water surrounded by National Park with views to the Ocean, yet only 30 minutes off the Pacific Highway is this big family...

SOLD! By Kate Dowsett - Prestigious Paddymelon Estate

4 Paddymelon Road, Woombah 2469

House 6 3 4 $649,000

Dreaming of a beautiful country style homestead amongst manicured gardens with the possibility of earning an income from a 2 bedroom cottage or adding to your...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer - Pillar Valley Cabin Retreat

Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 2 1 3 $339,000

Beautifully positioned in the heart of the popular coastal region of Pillar Valley with Chaffin Creek flowing through the center, this approx. 155 acres is an...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Divine Piece of River Port Property

Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 $300,000

Thoughtfully restored and cleverly converted, this old church with separate church hall will amaze. Located in the unique Clarence River township of Ulmarra, the 2...

SOLD! By Melanie Shanahan - Beachside Bargain

54a Main Street, Wooli 2462

House 2 1 1 $399,000

If your wishlist includes: Beachfront home River views Solid holiday income return Bargain priced investment then this property ticks all the boxes! Nestled in...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!