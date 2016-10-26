There's always room for Lego at Botero

CREATION: Siblings and Botero workers Duncan and Lucy Webster compare their efforts at a Lego coffee cup in Botero's new Lego room in Maclean.

THERE'S something about Lego blocks that people of all ages can appreciate, and now there's a place in Maclean where you can do just that.

Since last week, both big and small kids have flocked to Botero to let their imaginations run wild at the cafe's newest installation, a space dedicated to Lego.

Owner Danny Young said he always liked playing with the iconic plastic blocks with his young sons, and it seemed like an easy way to make people happy.

"I just thought it would be a really nice space for kids to play, and Lego seemed like a simple option," he said.

"I often see kids and adults out there together. They love it."

The introduction of the crafty kids table has coincided with an expansion of hours at the food and coffee spot.

Every week for the rest of the year, Botero will be open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights.

And Mr Young was pleased to announce it was a full house at both opening nights last week.

"We've got a really nice dinner menu and a good selection of wines to go with it," he said.

"Now while people are having dinner the kids can go (to the Lego table) and have a play."