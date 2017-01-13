38°
Thieves raid crash victim's house

David Moase
| 13th Jan 2017 6:33 PM

THE family of Stephen Watts, mourning his death when his car hit a tree last Sunday, has been dealt a shattering blow by cruel thieves.

Someone stole precious jewellery from Mr Watts' Copmanhurst home on Thursday night or Friday morning.

It is not so much the value of the items that has upset the family, but the loss of such important sentimental pieces.

"They didn't take much and it probably didn't have a lot of monetary value, but what there was was important to us," Mr Watts' son, Mick, said. "We lost Mum 26 years ago and she had a bit of jewellery and that's missing - things like specially minted coins and rings that were to be left to the girls."

Most distressing is the loss of Mr Watts' wedding ring, that was to have been buried with him next week.

"It's just shattered us," Mick said. "We didn't have a lot, but we did have a lot of love, and these grubs have stolen such important things.

"I don't know if they saw the story in the paper about Dad but it seems too coincidental to not be connected

"You don't expect that sort of thing around Copmanhurst, it's a lovely village."

The funeral for Stephen Watts will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Tuesday at 2pm.

If anyone knows anything about the theft they should contact Grafton Police on 66420222.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  copmanhurst grafton police stephen watts

