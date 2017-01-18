Think tank aims to save local league

LET'S TALK: Former Grafton Ghosts' Under 18s coach Col Speed, Lower Clarence's Belinda Martyn, Brian Smith, Debrah Novak and Magpies' president Darrin Heron on the banks of the Clarence for a meeting about the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former NRL and international rugby league coach Brian Smith wants to get football clubs and community groups talking with each other to try and unearth the best way to save grass roots rugby league.

The Lower Clarence Magpies tragic has been named the ambassador for the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit being staged at Yamba in February.

The Magpies will host the summit along with convenor Yamba businesswoman Debrah Novak, who has links with local rugby league for over 20 years.

Smith said the game of rugby league was facing troublesome times around the globe and you only had to look at the Magpies or fellow NRRRL club Mullumbimby Giants - neither fielded teams last season - to realise there is an issue at the grass roots.

"This should be important to anyone who is a lover of footy and recognises the game right now needs a bit of a rethink as to how it can be successful," he said.

"Most people involved in bush footy are doing it because they love it, they care about the people in the community and the people in their club.

"We want to get these people together to discuss where they are facing troubles and even where they have had success so we can create a blueprint for the future of the game.

The Magpies went into recess last year which was the second time in a decade and the reasons are the same as they were a decade ago: a lack of players, money and volunteers to make the sport viable and sustainable.

The summit will provide a think tank and brains trust for a collective conversation with other clubs, players and volunteers across NSW about the survival of grass roots rugby league in their area.

The summit wants to discuss big ideas and find solutions to make clubs fit for the future.

"Currently the sport is expected to exist on crumbs and handouts to survive but we believe it needs a stronger, more flexible framework to operate in, otherwise we won't be relevant for the future needs of our young players," Novak said.

Smith believes the issues are systemic across all bush football and said clubs need to put differences aside to come together and help each other out.

"While they might love beating each other up on the field, these clubs still have lots of things that are common problems and common strengths that they could be working on together," he said.

"If we can create the right atmosphere for ideas sharing we might find out the best way the game could grow."

The summit will be held at Angourie Sports Fields in Yamba on Saturday, February 18. For more information and to register for the event, head online to www.grassrootsrugbyleague.com.au.