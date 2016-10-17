28°
This golden beauty blows its own trumpet

Barbara Fahey | 17th Oct 2016 5:58 AM
BRILLIANT: Tabebuia chrysanthas in Pioneer Park in Grafton. Be quick if you want to see their golden displays.
BRILLIANT: Tabebuia chrysanthas in Pioneer Park in Grafton. Be quick if you want to see their golden displays.

SPRING has arrived with its changeable weather and an abundance of flowering on many of the native and exotic tree species gracing our city.

Amongst these have been the bird-attracting local Weeping Bottlebrush (Callistemon viminalis), the Hong Kong Orchid Tree (Bauhinia purpurea), and the Cape Chestnut (Calodendrum capense) from South Africa.

Demanding to be noticed has been the Golden Trumpet Tree (Tabebuia chrysantha) which hails from the inter-tropical broadleaf deciduous forests of South America. This tree species has been planted in several locations in Grafton during the past 20 years or so and seems to thrive here. Don't we all?

The specimens shown can be found in Pioneer Park on the corner of Turf and Fry Sts, a park that is well worth a visit any time for its recording of our pioneer families and for its attractive gardens.

Tabebuias can grow to 12 metres and when flowering their blazing golden trumpets bring delight. However like all exotics they need careful watching in case they go feral. This species has been recorded becoming naturalised in Northern NSW near Bellingen and in SE Qld. Remember the camphor laurel and beware.

