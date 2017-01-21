29°
News

This is some serious fun and games at pool party

Tim Howard
| 21st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
JUMPING IN: Some of the 110 young people at the Youth Pool Party at Grafton Pool on Friday get into the spirit of the day.
JUMPING IN: Some of the 110 young people at the Youth Pool Party at Grafton Pool on Friday get into the spirit of the day. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S something uniquely rewarding when an event that appears to be 100% fun and games actually does some serious good in the community.

This was exactly the feeling the South Grafton New School of Arts general manager Skye Sears experienced on Friday as she wound down a pool part at Grafton Olympic Pool for about 110 young people aged between 12 and 18 and their families.

Over the school holidays the New School of Hearts and Clarence Valley Council have put together a program of fun events for kids with a serious intent to do something about the mental health issues facing young people in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Sears said the idea was to provide activities for young people so they could do things together in the community and make connections with each other.

"That's just not with other young people, but with older people as well,” she said.

"That's why it's so valuable to have families come along today.”

She said the pool party was also a response to what young people had wanted.

"Every time we ask young people what they want to do, a pool party is always in the top three things,” she said. "It's the type of thing the love.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

The community is happy to have law breakers removed from circulation, but too often they forget someone has to look after them in prison.

Eight saved in mass rescue at Pippi Beach

Red and yellow beach flag at Mooloolaba Beach. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Lifeguards performed "impressive" rescue Tuesday morning

Rebels raring for 'fast paced' Border Knockout

South Grafton Rebels get in their final training session before heading away to the Border Knockout in Goondiwindi.

After four training runs in 2017, captain believes side is "ready”.

Bom Bom club lead push for female inclusion

MTBA coach Jodie Willett leads the pack of female riders during the Mountain Biking Australia women's skills session at Bom Bom State Forest.

All women's mountain biking clinic proves popular with locals.

Local Partners

Baird will be 'sorely missed'

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis says the Clarence Valley has benefited from Mike Baird's time as Premier.

Pool upgrades a positive for community

ABOUT TIME: Minister for Disability Services, John Ajaka, Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons with people from Caringa and Cranes at the official opening of the the Lift & Change facility at South Grafton Pool.

New lift and change table at South Grafton pool to benefit everyone

5 things to do this weekend

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Swim

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Artist program to link to gallery theme

VALUABLE STINT: Indigenous artist Karla Dickens at work in Grafton Regional Gallery's studio during her 2010 artist's residency.

Gallery encouraging indigenous artists to take up residency offer

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

River Views Plus Return $

1A Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 3 4 $686,000

Whether you are an astute investor or a buyer looking to enjoy a riverside lifestyle in the heart of Maclean you are sure to be excited by that rare and unique...

Room To Grow

15 Boronia Crescent, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces, as well as a separate utility room, this is a home that offers great potential as well as room to...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 259,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $455,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!