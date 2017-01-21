This is some serious fun and games at pool party

JUMPING IN: Some of the 110 young people at the Youth Pool Party at Grafton Pool on Friday get into the spirit of the day.

THERE'S something uniquely rewarding when an event that appears to be 100% fun and games actually does some serious good in the community.

This was exactly the feeling the South Grafton New School of Arts general manager Skye Sears experienced on Friday as she wound down a pool part at Grafton Olympic Pool for about 110 young people aged between 12 and 18 and their families.

Over the school holidays the New School of Hearts and Clarence Valley Council have put together a program of fun events for kids with a serious intent to do something about the mental health issues facing young people in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Sears said the idea was to provide activities for young people so they could do things together in the community and make connections with each other.

"That's just not with other young people, but with older people as well,” she said.

"That's why it's so valuable to have families come along today.”

She said the pool party was also a response to what young people had wanted.

"Every time we ask young people what they want to do, a pool party is always in the top three things,” she said. "It's the type of thing the love.”