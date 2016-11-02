27°
This little bison calf needs you to name it

2nd Nov 2016 3:00 PM
Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.
Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

PICK a name for a special bison calf at an adventure park north of Grafton to celebrate National Bison Day.

The day is celebrated across the US on the first Saturday in November, but the Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek will be joining in with the naming competition, games and a raffle.

One of the big fellas at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park.
One of the big fellas at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park. Patrick Gorbunovs

The calf in question was born blind in one eye and has undetermined vision the other eye.

Staff discovered her blindness by her inability to follow her mother and failure to notice obstructions around her.

They saved the "feisty girl” and took her from the herd to be bottle fed, and now hand reared, by the staff.

There is one important criteria when entering a name: It must be a native American name with meaning.

The last bison named at the park as part of a competition was Catori, meaning spirit.

Zookeepers Brooke Bishop and Mark Spain will join owner Damen Wells in introducing her to visitors for the first time this Saturday at 1pm.

Visitors are invited to bring food to barbecue at the park's camp kitchen. There are some grocery supplies at the kiosk and bison sausages and steaks are available to purchase.

Activities on Saturday will include Pony Poo Bingo at 11am, Bison Poo Frisbee at 2pm and raffles and prizes all day.

Sydney Weekender filming at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park. PHOTO: JIMMY MALECKI
Sydney Weekender filming at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park. PHOTO: JIMMY MALECKI Contributed

Soon the park will also be giving bison feeding demonstrations and educational talks on a regular basis, starting with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays.

Aranyani Bison is located between Grafton and Casino, 7km off Summerland Way on Elliotts Rd.

The park is wheelchair friendly.

For more information phone 6661 7866 or visit www.aranyanibision.com

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aranyani bison adventure tourist park bison casino naming competition tourism

