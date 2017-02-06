Hundreds attend night out under the stars

Sarah and Elijas IcIvor with Elizabeth and Hunter Stanford at the Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under the Stars on Friday, February 3.

HUNDREDS of people have taken advantage of the return to Grafton of Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars.

The free event on Friday night had a line-up of family-friendly entertainment before the screening of Kung Fu Panda 3.

Complimentary popcorn seasoned the deal.

Newcastle Permanent sponsorship co-ordinator Jessie Smith said it was a great night that seemed to be enjoyed by all.

"We had the Circus in Education, North Coast Football brought their inflatable soccer pitch, and lots of kids were up and dancing with great musicians," she said.

"A lot of people brought picnics too. Because we're a building society we really just want to give back to the community. We do this across 16 locations."