Three legendary tribute bands in one big night

HAVE ever wondered what it was like to grow up in an era when Aussie rock music was king?

Or just looked back and wished you could see a band that wanted to knock your head off with great music?

Well, wonder no more.

Audiences can now enjoy the incredible music of Midnight Oil, The Angels and The Divinyls in one special event.

Made In Australia is a high-energy tribute that attempts to mirror the bands' live performances while delivering covers of some of Austrlia's most iconic rock songs.

The show covers the three legendary Oz bands for the price of one, and these are not just any bands.

They are three of the most incredibly energetic and dynamic rock bands ever to grace the live stage; The Angels, Midnight Oil and The Divinyls.

The night will consist of hits galore, including Beds are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, Power and the Passion and everything else you expect from the Oils and then get ready to Touch Yourself and rage with the Boys in Town and or take a little trip into the world of Science Fiction with Chrissy and the Divinyls.

There will be no chance to take a break because the evening will wrap up with a non-stop trip into Aussie rock history with the incredible Angels.

Everything from Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again We Gotta Get Outta This Place and heaps more.

