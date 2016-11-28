Three-year-old girl crushed to death by Anzac memorial



A THREE-year-old has died after being crushed by an Anzac monument at a suburban bowls club.

The young girl was on a family holiday at Hallidays Point near Taree in New South Wales on Saturday when the stone structure fell and crushed her, police report.

Michael Styles - a mine rescue volunteer -- attempted to revive the young girl on Saturday night told Nine News said it was "absolute chaos".

"I just turned up and there were some family members doing CPR on this little girl, and I took over," he said.

"It was absolute chaos. There were people collapsed from panic and shock.



The Anzac memorial that crushed a three-year-old girl. Google Maps

Paramedics were on the scene within 15 minutes and took her to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Superintendent Peter Thurtell told the ABC the children were part of a group playing near the memorial.

"The deceased child was not climbing on top of the war memorial, another child was climbing on top of the war memorial and it appears as though the weight of that child brought it down and another girl was standing behind that slab," he said.

"We can't speculate as to why it fell over … it appears weight was an influencing factor."