28°
News

Thunderstorm predicted for the Clarence Valley

Bill North
| 17th Oct 2016 8:49 AM
Related Items

THE Clarence Valley could experience its first thunderstorms of the 2016/17 summer storm season this afternoon.

Higgins Storm Chasers have predicted some thunderstorm activity for the region today. According to the independent weather gurus, data is indicating some severe potential with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The Bureau of Meteorology has posted that a cold front over New South Wales will move into the Tasman Sea later today, leaving a generally cool west to southwest flow over the state.

In the wake of the front, a high pressure system will slowly move east across south eastern Australia from Tuesday.

There is a high (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

The bureau are also predicting a strong chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then turning westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Marine Wind Warnings

Strong Wind Warnings on Monday, 17th October for the following areas: Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

Gale Warning for the following areas: Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

Topics:  higgins storm chasers thunderstorm weather.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for coastal areas with possible thunderstorms on the way.

