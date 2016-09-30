Tickets to elite double header now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Westfield W-League/Hyundai A-League double header.

TICKETS are now on sale for the first ever Westfield W-League/Hyundai A-League double header to be held on the Coffs Coast.

The Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 27.

"It will be thrilling to be able to welcome the Newcastle Jets to Coffs Harbour for their inaugural home game at C.ex Coffs International Stadium," said Coffs Harbour City Council group leader city prosperity, Nikki Greenwood.

"Hosting yet another elite sporting event is, again, testament to the quality and reputation of the Stadium and will be such an exciting event for the community, football fans everywhere and the many visitors to our region.

"It's a great excuse to invite your friends and family to Coffs for the Australia Day long weekend.

Ms Greenwood said organisers wanted to make it a very affordable event so everyone can come along.

"Earlybird standard grandstand tickets are $35, while general admission is just $15 and a family of four can get general admission for only $40," she said.

"Tickets are a great Christmas present idea and a fabulous way of showing your support for A-League and W-League as well as the teams."

For tickets and more information, visit www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/aleague2017