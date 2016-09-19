Tickets fly out the door for working class boy

IF you want to get up close and personal with Jimmy Barnes, you'd better hurry.

Tickets for his Saraton theatre show went on sale at 10am, and while there only a few waiting at the doors, online sales meant the seats were disappearing at a rapid rate.

Narelle Lacelles of Grafton was one of the first at the doors of the Saraton, and even brought her three family daycare kids to make sure she didn't miss out on a ticket.

"I wanted great tickets, so i thought I'd get the kids prepared early so we could get down here early," she said.

"I've got tickets for six locals, and also got two people flying up and coming from Sydney."

Narelle admitted to being a big fan, and had seen him many times in concert before, but the nature of the concert was a big drawcard.

"To hear his stories, that's going to be cool," she said.

"Singing is singing, but to hear his stories from the heart is going to be pretty special."

Manager of the Saraton Theatre Michelle Gilbert said the opportunity to have an intimate night with one of Australia's well-known entertainers was too good to miss.

"He's going to be right there, you could've seen him before in concert, but you won't get to see it like this," she said.

"The tickets are starting to go very quickly, and it'll sell out in the next few days," she said.

Michelle said the Grafton show was testament to the good reputation the Saraton was getting among promoters as a live venue, though she admitted to ulterior motives.

"I can't wait to meet him either," she grinned. "I'm a big fan."