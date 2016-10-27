31°
TIED VOTE: Which one should be our new Facebook cover image?

Bill North
27th Oct 2016

COVER IMAGE OF THE WEEK winner of South Grafton Bridge submitted by Nadine Greenhalgh for The Daily Examiner's Cover Image of the Week competition.
COVER IMAGE OF THE WEEK winner of South Grafton Bridge submitted by Nadine Greenhalgh for The Daily Examiner's Cover Image of the Week competition.

NADINE Greenahalgh's photo of the Grafton Bridge silhouetted against the Clarence Valley sunset (above) or Susan Polsen's artistic floral photo outside Grafton's Christ church Cathedral (below)?

The two photographs submitted for this week's COVER IMAGE on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page were tied on 36 likes apiece when it came time to change the image for this week.

Susan Polsen's artistic photo was a tied winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image of the Week competition with 36 Facebook likes.
Susan Polsen's artistic photo was a tied winner in The Daily Examiner's Cover Image of the Week competition with 36 Facebook likes.

With a dirty shoe currently holding the top slot thanks to popular demand via a campaign led by James Spartacus, as the major news source of the Clarence Valley we feel that the sooner we replace it with an image that actually represents our region, the better.

Both of these photos are depictions of the Clarence Valley in their own way. But again, you have the final say. Vote for your favourite by 4pm today:

 

Which photo should be The Daily Examiner's new Facebook cover image?

In the meantime, here's a selection of some of the best submissions for this week's COVER IMAGE. Next week we will be asking for Jacaranda-themed photos, so get snapping!

