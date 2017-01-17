Time for change to end political privilege

Sussan Ley has resigned after her expenses problems, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

POLITICIANS really do take Australian taxpayers for fools.

The issue has never been whether you are complying with the guidelines for MP expenses. The issue is that the guidelines themselves are beyond generous.

They are absolutely outrageous, so much so that they are attracting a standard of candidate that is exactly the opposite to what this country needs and deserves.

We want the expenses guidelines and the remuneration packages brought back to something resembling reasonable.

We know you spend a lot of time travelling and away from families and friends. So do tens of thousands of other Australians, but they don't have anything like the compensatory benefits you have had bestowed on yourselves by the independent tribunal you set up for yourselves.

When we get dismissed or we retire we have to find another job or live on our savings. Our ex-employers don't provide us with Gold Passes or any of the ridiculous range of benefits you get.

Let's look at this objectively.

Luxurious fully staffed offices for ex-PMs for example. Why? What do they do for the taxpayer? After five years most Australians have even forgotten their names.

Gold Passes and free travel for you and your families. Why? The only beneficiaries are you and in many cases your political parties who parade you out to the party faithful at fundraisers like some kind of idol.

We have had enough. Make the changes that are needed immediately or the extremist political fringe dwellers will almost certainly win power and that would be a national disaster.

Ian Saunders, Ashgrove