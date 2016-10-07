31°
Time running out to nominate for sports awards

7th Oct 2016

DID your team go above and beyond in 2016? Is your coach simply a genius who gets results? Or is your club kicking goals left, right and centre?

Help them gain the recognition they deserve and nominate for the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Nominations for Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and Club of the Year close at 5pm next Friday, October 14.

Visit and like the Clarence Valley Sports Awards page on Facebook to view the criteria and to download a nomination form. Then fill it out and send it to clarencevalley- sportsawards@- gmail.com or sport@daily- examiner.com.au.

This week Grafton Vikings basketballer Hamish Denshire (Senior) and Wooli surfer Caly Shanahan (junior) were named Sportsperson of the Month for September to round out the nominees for the Sportsperson of the Year categories.

Stay tuned to have your say with online voting for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award to start soon.

This year's awards presented by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld will be hosted by Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 12. All finalists receive a complimentary ticket to the night featuring special guests to be announced. Details on when and where to purchase your tickets to the dinner will be released next week.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Time running out to nominate for sports awards

