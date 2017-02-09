30°
News

'The most powerful apology we can make is to change'

Claudia Jambor
| 9th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
LOOKING BACK: An old photo from The Northern Star files of St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.
LOOKING BACK: An old photo from The Northern Star files of St Carthage's Cathedral in Lismore.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHANGING the culture of the Catholic Church is the best apology the institution can give its victims, a priest of nearly 45 years said in his thought-provoking testimony this week at the Royal Commission into child abuse within the church.

Dr Michael Damien Whelan, whose passion for the priesthood flourished while growing up on the Northern Rivers, gave evidence at the commission hearing on Monday with fellow priest Dr David Gerard Ranson, of Broken Bay.

Dr Whelan said shifting the mentality of the clergy away from traditional power structures and hierarchy would be a key driver in better protecting its community.

"I'm just thinking to myself that the most powerful apology we can make is to change," Dr Whelan said.

"What has been done - the hurt, the terrible pain - it is. We can apologise, but words are not enough.

"The best gift we can give those who have been hurt is to move down the track that David is saying whereby we become a different kind of organisation with a different culture, a more relational culture."

The 69-year-old is confident the commission will expose the truth behind an alleged systemic lack of accountability and transparency in the Catholic Church.

"David and I would not be sitting here if it hadn't been for the courage of victims and the persistence of the courts and the journalists who brought this commission into being. We would have done something to tidy it up but we would not have got to the truth of it," Dr Whelan said.

Before moving to Sydney to begin his journey of priesthood at the age 17, Dr Whelan attended Ballina High School and said he was inspired to join the Marist Brothers through "tangential connections" with St John's College at Woodlawn, where some of his friends went to school and where the Marist Fathers taught.

"What has been done - the hurt, the terrible pain - it is. We can apologise, but words are not enough. 

Dr Whelan later took aim at the role of seminaries in educating the next generation of priests and called for them to be shut down.

"Seminaries are like boarding schools and I don't think they are healthy environments for maturation to take place. Let the would-be ordained minister live in the community, and a lot of the formation would go on in that context, as it were, de facto," Dr Whelan said.

During his seminary years, Dr Whelan said he suffered back pain and migraines from what he puts down to tension brought on by the pressures of the establishment.

He told the commission he had "no professional teacher training" before he was posted to a Catholic college in Tasmania, other than courses he undertook on initiative during holidays.

"Buy yourself an instrument of discipline" was the parting advise Dr Whelan recalled his provincial superior at the seminary giving him before his departure.

"I think this really was a serious lack. There was no mentoring. I just turned up with my cane from Pellegrini, and a lot of goodwill and naivety, and set about probably being quite a bad disciplinarian and teacher," Dr Whelan said.

"I should have been given professional training as a teacher and I should have been mentored and guided. I've thought back on it, in the light of the commission's work, and I say, 'Thank God I didn't have a proclivity to misbehave,' " Dr Whelan said.

"The tensions that I was under and the opportunities that I had could have led me to that."

Dr Whelan called the church law of mandatory celibacy "misguided" and questioned its relevance in the organisation.

He claimed a misinterpretation of sexual inclination in the 4th and 5th centuries had lead to the acts being negatively perceived in the "Catholic psyche".

Counsel assisting Ms Gail Furness said many witnesses did not view mandatory celibacy as a factor in itself, but rather the teachings or theology of the Catholic Church in matters of sexuality that were relevant.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  abuse catholic church celergy child sex abuse northern rivers northern rivers crime royal commission

Illegal dumping complete and utter rubbish for Valley

Illegal dumping complete and utter rubbish for Valley

CRAPPY ISSUE: Piles of rubbish strewn along roadsides, trashed campsites, even human faeces in public carparks ... it's time to crack down on illegal dumpers.

Yamba's passport to the future: membership boost vital

Yamba.

Business chamber aims to make meetings indispensable.

New walker means independence day for Dakota

GOING MOBILE: St Andrew's Christian School Year 12 student Dakota Douglas tries out his new walker. Grafton Big River Lions Club president Roger Kelly, left, and secretary Kevin King and Dakota's mother Michelle Douglas are pleased with his progress.

Lions donation gives young student new wheels.

Clarence Valley goes Bollywood

FUSION: Ali McBeath of Studio One Dance Academy shows off her Bollywood style.

A fusion of new and traditional dance styles

Local Partners

Clarence Valley goes Bollywood

Alison McBeath brings her love of Bollywood to the Clarence Valley

Illegal dumping complete and utter rubbish for Valley

DUMPED: Rubbish and household items illegally dumped in the Clarence Valley.

Residents, council fed up with crappy issue

Yamba's passport to the future: membership boost vital

Yamba.

Business chamber aims to make meetings indispensable.

Crash, bash and smash at Grafton Speedway

Demolition Derby action will return this weekend for the Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Trevan Ford Grafton Speedway.

Grafton to host Australian Demolition Derby Championships

Summit set to tackle future of game

Sport

NRL needs to throw more support to Struggle St clubs.

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

TOM Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I (heart) T.S. shirt.

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 $468,000

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

PRICED JUST RIGHT

21 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A renovated double storey, upstairs living and downstairs storage substantial home, with beautiful established gardens priced for a fast, genuine sale! Enter the...

NEW PRICE!

11a Kritsch Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $305,000

If we had a penny for every time someone wanted a low set home in Grafton, brick and tile, modern and well positioned we would be very happy indeed. Positioned off...

SIZE MATTERS

Lot 3 Platypus Court, Iluka 2466

Residential Land How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your ... $249,000

How big is big enough? Surely this size can accommodate all your needs. Why wait any longer? Secure your piece of paradise now and relax in the knowledge your new...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

SOLD! By Melanie Shanahan - Spacious Family Home

331 North Street, Wooli 2462

House 4 2 $475,000

If you are looking for a property in a beachside village on the North Coast of NSW that has ample space, storage and shedding, then this property will appeal to...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Time for a New Start

43 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 2 2 3 For Sale

Nestled in the quaint little town of Tucabia and walking distance to schools, parks, shop and hall, this property is worth your inspection. Set on a 2,023m2 block...

SOLD! By Melanie Shanahan - Wooli River Views

9 Carraboi Street, Wooli 2462

House 3 1 $440,000

Centrally located in the heart of Wooli, this property is within easy walking distance to all the beauties Wooli has to offer. Overlooking the Wooli river, this...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!