Time to nominate your favourite local Aussie

2016 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year Leone Roberts cuts the cake in front of fellow winners and nominees at the Australia Day awards at Yamba Golf Club.

CLARENCE Valley residents have the opportunity to recognise a fellow resident's outstanding contribution to the community by nominating them for the 2017 Clarence Valley Australia Day awards.

Nominations are now open for four categories of awards:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Community Achievement (group/organisation only)

Local Hero

Mayor Jim Simmons said the Australia Day awards let Clarence residents celebrate all the great things about Australia and being Australian.

"We should celebrate our people, land, diversity, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy and the freedoms we all enjoy,” he said.

If you know of someone who has made a significant contribution to the Clarence community, is an inspirational role model, or demonstrated excellence in their field - nominate them now.

Nominate online at www.clarence.nsw.gov.

au/australiaday or collect a hard copy from Clarence Valley Council customer service centres or visitor information centres in Grafton and Maclean.