Tips to help you achieve your New Year's resolutions

Jarrard Potter
| 12th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
fitness, sport, training, gym and lifestyle concept - group of smiling people exercising in the gym
fitness, sport, training, gym and lifestyle concept - group of smiling people exercising in the gym

WE'RE now almost half-way through January, so how are those resolutions going so far?

If you're reading this, chances are you thought of something you want to achieve for 2017, but so far things haven't gone quite to plan.

Don't despair, because with a little help, this can be your year, with a few helpful tips to get you started.

According to research, these are the top five resolutions we make for the new year:

Staying fit/healthy

Losing weight

Spend less/save more

Enjoy life to the fullest

Spend more time with family

If your goal is on there, great! If not, it doesn't matter. The same basic principles will apply regardless.

Have a clear goal

There's heaps of categories of goals, but having a clear idea of what it is you want to achieve is essential in making change. Staying fit and healthy is such a broad goal, it's hard to know what exactly that means. Rather than having a broad goal, make it clear and achieveable, and use that as a stepping stone into the next, bigger goal.

A goal hierarchy is a great way to start thinking about goals. Staying fit or losing weight might be the end goal, but think of how this goal will be achieved in manageable steps. Think about trying to exercise more, and eat healthy, then think about how you will manage to exercise more and eat healthier. From the main goal of staying healthy, there's smaller sub-goals that all work together.

It might be helpful to think of a goal as being SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound. I would like to exercise more isn't a smart goal, but I want to walk three kilometres three times a week for the next three months is.

Start small

Chances are, your resolution will be an attempt to break a bad habit or an ingrained behaviour that's developed over years. A sudden and dramatic change might last a short while, but chances are it won't result in a complete change in habits. Rather than tossing every single thing that's unhealthy out of the fridge and stock it with vegetables, make one change to the diet and build it up from there. Starting small also means to pick one thing, and stick with it. Trying to change too many things at once will lead to distraction and a lack of focus. Speaking of which...

Focus on why you've set the goal

This will help when motivation starts to falter. If you're looking to stay fit to be able to keep up with the kids/grandkids, think of them any time you might be tempted by skipping exercise or eating unhealthily. Write it down if you have to, and remember why you set that resolution in the first place. Having a strong reason on why you're doing something is better than just a general sense of obligation.

Get help

Don't go it alone! If you're setting a resolution like exercise more, enlist the help of a friend to can improve the chances of success. It helps to know that you're not going through your reolution alone, and helps build on positive habits. Plus, if you know your friend will be waiting for you at the gym or at the park, it helps motivate you to go.

Lapses will happen...

But don't use them as an excuse to quit. Not everyone succeeds with their resolutions first time around, so accept that there are no quick fixes to bad habits that have built up over years. Every day is a new day, and a new chance to start the resolution again.

What are you waiting for?

A bad habit doesn't have to be changed at the start of a new calendar year. Any day is the perfect day to get started, so get out there and make the most of your resolution!

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  change habit new-year-new-you new year resolutions

